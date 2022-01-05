Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Parents Place offers class

Battles, Hassles, Tantrums and Tears takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays for four weeks starting Jan. 11 at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

The class is on parental anger and children’s anger and what to do about it. The first week is about conflict resolution styles and C.H.O.I.C.E.S for handling conflict. The second week features self-defeating messages and discipline. The third week is on the anger cycle, calming techniques and tantrums. The fourth week is about communication.

To register or for details, call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

SCORE offers free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.

Jan. 8: 10-11:30 a.m., Secrets Behind How Your Business Credit Score Is Calculated; provides steps to help separate personal credit from business credit and how to leverage a credit score to secure better terms with vendors and financial institutions. To register, visit conta.cc/31n9HlP or vancouver.score.org

Jan. 19: 4-5:30 p.m., Learning From the Competition; will cover several important market research tools before launching into informative ways to conduct secondary and primary research of specific competitors. To register, visit conta.cc/3sQf2xr or vancouver.score.org

Seminar available on grieving the death of a spouse

Jim Gray will lead the seminar Loss of a Spouse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way (on the corner of Pacific Way and 30th Avenue), Longview.

Attendees will hear practical advice from other people whose spouses have died, what to expect in their grief, how to cope without their spouses and why it won’t always hurt as much, according to a flyer submitted to The Daily News.

For details or to register, call Gray at 1-253-905-5336.

Clothing needed for students

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting new coats for grade-school students who need them. He also is collecting socks and underwear.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.

LV has $25,000 for park upgrades

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is requesting applications for the 25th Annual Neighborhood Park Grant Program.

The city will award $25,000 toward park improvements proposed by neighborhood groups and other organizations that match funds for capital improvement projects. The deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 11.

Service groups, neighborhood groups, athletic organizations, and businesses can apply for all or a portion of the available $25,000 to match with their own funds and/or in-kind services and materials. Members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review the applications and make recommendations to the City Council about which project(s) should be funded.

Examples of qualifying projects include: land acquisition; purchase of playground equipment, picnic shelters, benches, signs, and landscape components; construction of sports courts such as tennis and basketball; development of hiking and biking paths; and athletic field development.

Interested parties may obtain application forms from the Recreation Office, 2920 Douglas St., or online at mylongview.com/recreation.

For additional information, call Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills at 442-5400.

