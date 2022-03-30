Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Cora Voce performs at community church

The Tacoma community choir Cora Voce, under the direction of Randal Spitzer, will perform as part of the “Hill Memorial Concert Series” at 5 p.m. April 3 at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

The concert theme is “How Can I Keep From Singing: Hope Shines Through the Darkness.” In addition to that song, other selections include music by Whitacre, Luridsen, Teasdale, other composers; and three pieces by composer-in-residence, Laurie de Leonne.

Although there is no charge to attend the concert, a freewill offering will be accepted to help cover expenses and to benefit the music program at Longview Community Church per the original request of the Hill family who established the concert series, according to a press release from the church.

Cora Voce’s mission is to inspire, enrich and educate and the group is one of the nation’s only nonprofit choirs that works to enrich communities through choral performances and its school music grant program that provides funding, scholarships and mentorships to Western Washington schools and students, notes the press release.

Cora Voce has awarded more than $78,000 to school choral music programs since 2014.

For details about the grant program or Cora Voce, visit coravoce.org.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

April 5: noon, Soils and Fertilizers (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller and Master Gardener trainee Dale Wheeler will discuss the building blocks to construct a solid foundation to have a successful garden by understanding soil, the importance of fertilizer and planting on time. Wheeler has degrees in chemistry and agronomy.

April 12: noon, Container Gardening (online). Master Gardener Steve Powers explains ways to have a bountiful harvest from vegetables grown in containers.

April 19: noon, Raised Beds (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller discusses the pros and cons of using raised beds as well as location, size, materials, site preparation and soil options.

April 16: noon, Controlling Slugs (online). Master Gardener Jen Swanson will discuss how to control slugs, bugs and other pests that eat plants along with talk about ways to control them without spraying a pesticide.

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

April 22: Earth Day.

June 11: National Get Outdoors Day.

June 12: Free Fishing Weekend.

June 19: Juneteenth.

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

Register now for April 30 Fish In

The annual Longview Early Edition Rotary Kids Fish In event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

Children from 5 to 14 years old can participate at the event conducted by Longview Parks and Recreation, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Cowlitz County Game and Anglers club, the Mount St. Helens Bass Masters, the Coastal Conservation Association, the Lower Columbia Fly Fishers and volunteers from R.A. Long High School, according to information on the Longview Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The fishing area will be netted with more than 2,500 trout. Each child who participates will receive a rod and reel to keep, a hot dog, chips, a drink and a goodie bag.

The cost is $10 per child.

Only one parent will be allowed to accompany each participant and attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged.

Advance registration is required by visiting bit.ly/3D343DW.

Runners offer scholarship

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering two scholarship to high school seniors in the class of 2022 in Cowlitz County. The $500 scholarships are for students who plan to attend college or a technical/trade school. The money will be sent directly to the recipient’s student accounts at the educational institution they choose to attend.

Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least two years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishments.

Although the scholarship is not a “needs based” one, the CVR scholarship committee may consider personal and financial hardships in making its decisions, according to a press release from the group.

Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).

To receive an application, send an email to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.org. The application deadline is May 5.

— The Daily News

Mark your calendar for KGC plant sale

Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding their Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at 7 Northlake Place, Longview.

A variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruits, vegetables, trees and shrubs will be sold along with some yard art, gift items and planters.

A large Garden on Wheels, a roll-about wooden frame on casters holding 12 grow bags complete with soil, also will be available to buy.

The club accepts cash only. Prices will be 50% off after 1 p.m.

Money raised will go to support the Lower Columbia School Gardens’ Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects throughout the community.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.