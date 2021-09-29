Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of ’67 meets
Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.
For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Time to submit Halloween info
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
LV library open on limited basis
The Longview Public Library is open on a limited basis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is located at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Masks are mandatory for anyone 5 years old and older. Masks will be provided if patrons don’t have them. People who can’t wear masks will be helped via the Library Drive-Thru. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Patrons can drop off donations of hardcover and paperback books, media materials (DVD, CD, audiobooks) and magazines through the drive-thru, pick up Friends of the Library purchases, pick up tax forms, get printing/copying help and more.
For details on the Library Drive-Thru, visit longviewlibrary.org/techtipholds.php.
Computers are available for 60-minute time slots and free Wi-Fi is available.
The Ask a Librarian service is available at longviewlibrary.org/askalibrarian.php.
The library is closed Sundays. Holiday closures are Nov. 11, 25 and 26, and Dec. 24 and 25.
For details, call the library at 360-442-5300.
Essay competition for high schoolers
Area high schoolers in ninth through 12th grades are invited to enter the Knight Essay competition sponsored by the Vancouver chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Students can win scholarship worth $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000 for writing an essay on the American Revolution.
The 800-word essays should discuss subjects dealing with an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence or the framing of the U.S. Constitution, according to a press release from the Vancouver SAR chapter.
“We’ve had students address issues such as our rights as citizens, Freedom of the Press, or The Roles of Spies During the American Revolution,” Fort Vancouver SAR chapter President Jeff Lightburn is quoted in the press release.
“The Knight Essay competition is an excellent opportunity for tomorrow’s citizens to discuss topics relevant to our nation’s history at an important time and to earn valuable scholarships for use beyond high school.”
Local SAR chapters choose winning essays from their community and forward them to the state and national levels for consideration.
Rules and details of the contest are available at Washingtonsar.org under “Youth Programs.”
The deadline for entries is no later than Dec. 31.
— The Daily News