Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Organizers suggest attendees bring extra chairs to sit on and a dish for the potluck.

Donations will be greatly appreciated. A donation jar will be located at the sign-in table.

Cat show in Longview

The International Cat Association’s Reining Cat Club cat show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon July 25, at the National Guard Armory, 819 Vandercook Way, Longview.

More than 100 cats from 25 different breeds will be judged against each other to receive best of show accolades.

Admission is $5 per person for anyone 12 years old or older. Parking is free.

Vendors will sell human and cat products made in the Pacific Northwest.

SCORE offers free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.