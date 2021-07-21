Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Museum takes part in the fair
Cowlitz County Historical Museum staff will have displays, activities, a “What is It?” table and activities from the Children’s Discovery Museum from noon to 7 p.m. July 21-24 in the Bush Cabin at the Cowlitz County Fair, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
The museum on Allen Street in Kelso will be closed July 22-24.
Outdoor garage sale July 23
Members of the Mary-Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring an outdoor garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 in the church parking lot, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.
The group has rented tables to the public and also will have a table at the sale that will include baked goods by donation.
Money raised will go toward the group’s projects.
Rainier all-class picnic July 25
The Rainier All-Class Alumni Picnic begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, at Hudson-Parcher Park, 75503 Larson Road, one mile northwest of Rainier.
The potluck portion of the picnic, sponsored by the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, starts at noon. Water, coffee, plates and utensils are provided by the museum along with parking and a porta potty close to the picnic area.
Organizers suggest attendees bring extra chairs to sit on and a dish for the potluck.
Donations will be greatly appreciated. A donation jar will be located at the sign-in table.
Cat show in Longview
The International Cat Association’s Reining Cat Club cat show takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon July 25, at the National Guard Armory, 819 Vandercook Way, Longview.
More than 100 cats from 25 different breeds will be judged against each other to receive best of show accolades.
Admission is $5 per person for anyone 12 years old or older. Parking is free.
Vendors will sell human and cat products made in the Pacific Northwest.
SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
July 24: 10-11:30 a.m., Growing Your Business—Marketing Your Business. Learn how to evaluate business marketing options to develop collateral, public relations, advertising, online and social media, cause and event marketing and more. To register, visit conta.cc/2Sk2dLT or go to vancouver.score.org.
July 27: 11:30 a.m.-1p.m., Shortcut to a Business Plan—The Business Model Canvas. Learn how to “sketch” the nine important elements of a business plan on a single sheet of paper to visualize the important relationships necessary between intended customers, the value proposition, operations and communications. To register visit conta.cc/3zQe45q or go to vancouverscore.org.
Learn practices to
improve property
A Living on the Land workshop takes place online via Zoom from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 2.
Southwest Washington small acreage landowners will learn practices to improve their properties and protect the environment. The course deals with real-life issues landowners must address when trying to manage their lands. Attendees will learn how to improve the soil, reduce mud and weeds, protect water quality, manage a small forest, develop a farm plan and more.
The cost of the course is $40 per family or household. Attendees must register by Aug. 25 by signing up online via Eventbrite at lolswwa.eventbrite.com,
The workshop series is sponsored by the Washington State University Extension.
For details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or Patrick Shults at patrick.shults@wsu.edu.
Free webinar on cognitive health
The public is invited to a free webinar on cognitive health sponsored by Prestige Senior Living at 10:30 a.m. July 30.
Memory and aging expert Dr. Rob Winningham will share the most recent scientific advances on how to maintain and improve memory ability through a holistic, interconnected approach, according to a press release from Prestige Senior Living. Dr. Winningham also will explain the myriad of factors that affect cognition when aging.
To RSVP for the webinar, visit MomAdDadDeserveTheBest.com.
Clothing, school supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons starting in August. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15.
