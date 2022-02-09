Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Fundraiser benefits RJSHS history club

A fundraiser to benefit the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club takes place Feb. 11.

People are encouraged to place an order online for Panda Express for pickup or delivery on Feb. 11. Visit bit.ly/3oy0cc0 for details on how to order.

A portion of the food sales (28%) for the day will go to the club. People who order online should enter 906200 in the promo code box during the online checkout procedure.

For details, call the chapter at 503-556-4215 or send an email to andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

Create art from books

The last of a set of Altered Book Workshops with Laurel Michaels from the Broadway Gallery take place in the work room of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

People of all ages are invited to make altered books for a fundraiser to be held in April.

At the workshop, attendees will learn how to create works of art out of used books. Some materials will be provided, including books to alter. The workshop takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. People can sign up for the workshops at the main check out deck at the library.

Apply for CFSWW 2022 scholarships

The online application process is open for Community Foundation for Southwest Washington 2022 scholarships.

The program continues to grow as the foundation partners with people establishing their own scholarship funds or donating to existing funds like the group’s General Scholarship Fund, according to a press release from the foundation.

Deanna Green, CFSWW Scholarship Manager and Development Associate is grateful for the generosity of the donors and hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the program, notes the press release. She says scholarships provide free money for tuition that, while a key source of financial aid, is underutilized in comparison to other financial aid options.

Sallie Mae reported in its annual “How America Pays for College Report,” that scholarships were a large source of funding for students, covering 16 percent of college costs during the last academic year. Comparatively, income and savings accounted for 53 percent, while loans or borrowing represented 20 percent. Of those who did not use scholarships, 78 percent reported not having applied at all, states the press release.

“The students who don’t apply feel like their application won’t stack up to the competition or that the process is too difficult or time consuming,” Green is quoted in the press release. “The fact is that nearly half of our applicants received awards last year with an average GPA of 3.55.”

Students can apply for the Foundations scholarships online at cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships/. Application deadlines range from Feb. 27 to April 30.

Display your art at

show

Local artists are invited to participate in the Columbian Artists Association’s 44th annual juried Spring Art Show, which will be held March 26 through April 16 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

The show is open to artists 18 years old and older from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon.

Details along with entry forms and the prospectus can be found online at columbianartists.org.

The show is open to the public.

— The Daily News

