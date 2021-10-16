Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Turn in Bazaar details by Oct. 22

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

Sign up now for First Aid

An American Heart Association First Aid class takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in the large room of the Longview Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.

People 18 years old and older can develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond in a medial emergency and also receive First Aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) certification upon completion of the class. How to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) also will be taught along with child and infant CPR.

The cost is $49 for city residents and $54 for non-residents, plus a $10 supply fee due to the instructor at the class.