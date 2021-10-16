Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Public invited to quilters meeting
Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet Oct. 18, in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.
A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
The focus of the meeting will be color and pattern inspiration: what works, what doesn’t work and why. In addition, attendees are asked to bring scrap quilts for a show and tell.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, refreshments will not be provided. Face masks are required.
Guests are welcome.
For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.
Submit Halloween info by Oct. 22
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Turn in Bazaar details by Oct. 22
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Sign up now for First Aid
An American Heart Association First Aid class takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in the large room of the Longview Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
People 18 years old and older can develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond in a medial emergency and also receive First Aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) certification upon completion of the class. How to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) also will be taught along with child and infant CPR.
The cost is $49 for city residents and $54 for non-residents, plus a $10 supply fee due to the instructor at the class.
To register, call 360-442-5400, stop by the Parks and Rec office or visit bit.ly/3nUTgGd.
Garden Club invites public to dedication
Kelso Garden Club members invite the public to the group’s Blue Star By-Way Dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tam O’Shanter Park on Tam O’Shanter Way in Kelso.
Light refreshments will be offered after the dedication.
The Blue Star By-Way memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces, according to The Daily News archives.
The KGC campaign began after the City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed.
The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since then, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to TDN archives.
The name was chosen because of the star on flags displayed at homes, churches and businesses during World War II honoring service men and women.
Price of Sno-Park permits going up
The price of Sno-Park permits will increase in the fall when they go back on sale Nov. 1, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.
The first increase since 2009 will reflect the rising costs of Sno-Park operations which includes grooming trails, plowing, clearing lots and roads, maintenance of bathrooms, fuel and staffing. It also includes needing to replace aging equipment, including snowcats of the Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program. Also, several new permanent Sno-Parks have opened and temporary ones have been created to meet customer demand, according to the release.
Fees for the 2021-22 season
- Seasonal permit: $50.
- Annual snowmobile permit: $50.
- Special Groomed Trail Sticker: $70.
- Daily Sno-Park permit: $25..
The Discover Pass is not needed at Sno-Parks.
Register now for Nov. Turkey Trot
The Comcast Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for all ages consisting of one lap around Lake Sacajawea begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Participants should meet at the Hemlock Plaza. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume, largest family participation and more, according to a Facebook event.
The cost of the run is $10 per person, Children 8 years old and younger can participate free with a paid adult registration. To register, visit bit.ly/2XOAfe3, call Parks and Rec at 360-442-5400 or visit the Parks and Rec office at 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
Custom 2021 Turkey Trot T-shirts are available for $15 each at bit.ly/3zWuJ74. They must be pre-ordered by Nov. 14.
Advance registration packets can be picked up from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Parks and Recreation office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
— The Daily News