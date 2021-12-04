Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardener orientation set

People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.

People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 or from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 via Zoom.

People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.

Master Gardener Training classes will take place form 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June.

SON members sell goodies

Sons of Norway lodge members are offering traditional Norwegian holiday foods for sale Dec. 11 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The foods include five rounds of five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 12 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5.

The other date the goodies will be sold is Dec. 18.

Gallery offers slide show of sculptures

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

