Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Buy books at CR library sale
The Friends of the Castle Rock Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 and 17 in the back room of the library at 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.
The cost is $4 per grocery bag. Bags will be provided.
For details, call 360-274-6961.
Fibromyalgia group meets
Kim Lucchesi will discuss the body’s immune system at the 11:30 a.m. July 19 brown bag lunch of the Fibromyalgia Support Group held at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
This is the group’s first in-person meeting in a year. Meetings were suspended because of the coronavirus.
Anyone who has fibromyalgia, knows someone with the disease or who is interested in learning more about the disease is welcome. A 50/50 raffle will be held.
For details, call Kim at 360-910-2316 or Toni at 360-442-3680.
RAL class of ’71 holds reunion
Organizers of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 50-year class reunion are reminding classmates the event takes place July 23 and 24 at the Red Lion Hotel, 510 Kelso Drive, Kelso.
For details, call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.
Winlock library fundraiser set
The Friends of the Winlock Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 and Aug. 28 in the library storage room, 300 N.E. First St., Winlock.
Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.
Attendees are asked to wear masks if they are not vaccinated.
Money raised will support the Winlock Timberland Library at 322 N.E. First St.
Senior center holds picnic
The Longview Senior Center’s annual picnic takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lions Shelter at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.
Chicken and a beverage will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.
Entertainment will be provided from 1 to 2 p.m. by Ted Boursaw.
Prospective attendees are asked to sign up to attend by calling the center at 360-636-0210 or stopping by at 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Overdue library fees waived
The Longview Public Library is waiving all fees through July associated with any items checked out from the library that are past due and billed to patrons accounts as lost.
Items can be returned to the outside book drop or inside the library during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons will not be charged for any replacement or overdue costs, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
For details or to learn about programs and events at the library, call 360-442-5300 or visit the library web page at longviewlibrary.org.
TRCS selling luminaries
Key Club members at Three Rivers Christian School are selling luminary bags with candles to support Relay for Life.
The annual walk around the track at Kelso High School will not be held this year because of COVID-19. Key Club members will assemble bags and ship them to purchasers’ mail boxes. They encourage people to place the bags on their porches and turn on the electric candle in honor of a loved one who has passed away.
Money raised will go to the American Cancer Society in support of the work the organization does in Cowlitz County, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The purchase of the bags and candles is by donation.
For details on how to order, send an email to Carol Karns at ckarns@3riversschool.net.
App competition open to students
Southwest Washington high school students are invited to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge hosted by U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, Wash.
The competition is “a great way to spark STEM-related skills and creativity in students,” Herrera Beutler is quoted n a press release from her office. “I’m excited to host this great competition once again, and I look forward to seeing what our creative app builders produce this year,” she said.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Students in sixth through 12th grades who either reside in or attend a school located in Washington’s Third Congressional District are invited to create software applications, or “apps,” for mobile, tablet or computer devices on the platform of their choice.
Winners will be chosen from a group of judges consisting of STEM educators and technology professionals from Southwest Washington. The winning app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website, house.gov.
To register and read the competition rules, visit congressionalappchallenge.us. Submissions are due by Nov. 1.