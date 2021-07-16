Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Items can be returned to the outside book drop or inside the library during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Patrons will not be charged for any replacement or overdue costs, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

For details or to learn about programs and events at the library, call 360-442-5300 or visit the library web page at longviewlibrary.org.

TRCS selling luminaries

Key Club members at Three Rivers Christian School are selling luminary bags with candles to support Relay for Life.

The annual walk around the track at Kelso High School will not be held this year because of COVID-19. Key Club members will assemble bags and ship them to purchasers’ mail boxes. They encourage people to place the bags on their porches and turn on the electric candle in honor of a loved one who has passed away.

Money raised will go to the American Cancer Society in support of the work the organization does in Cowlitz County, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The purchase of the bags and candles is by donation.