Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8. at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

Sign up for driver course

Virtual Smart Driver classes have been scheduled by the Washington State AARP organization.

State residents may be eligible to get a discount on their auto insurance by successfully completing the course.

Classes will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8, 10, 15 and 17; and March 8, 10, 15 and 17.

People can register online at aarp.event.com/DSVirtual, search for a course in Washington and scroll to find a date that fits their schedules. People also can register by calling an AARP Virtual Smart Driver Team member at 425-830-1409 or by sending an email to aarpwashingtondriversafety@gmail.com.

Register for free family program

Two free Strengthening Families program for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held via Zoom. Classes for children take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Classes for parents take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 17, 24 and March 3, 10. 17, 24 and 31. Children will join the parents sessions at 7:15 p.m.

An optional orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun, according to a press release. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around developing skills to resist peer pressure, managing stress and building positive relationships. Parents will learn how to build an understanding of pre-teens and teens through a dozen parenting tools.

The program is sponsored by the WSU Cowlitz County Extension Service.

For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at ramona.leber@cni.net by Feb. 8.

Double book signing in CR

Pacific Northwest-based authors Tara Goedjen and Dawn Shipman will sign copies of their Young Adult fantasy books starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Vault Books & Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock.

Goedjen’s newest Young Adult mystery, “No Beauties or Monsters,” is about a girl’s desperate search for her missing friend that unearths dark secrets, preternatural threats and a truth that ultimately could tear her family, friends and town apart, states a press release from the business. The book is “perfect for fans of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Veronica Mars,’ states the release.

Shipman’s “Kingdom Lost” is about 17-year-old Princess Lyric whose kingdom is torn from her overnight and her only option is to go on a merciless quest to save her people.

Run, walk set for Feb. 12

The 2022 Heart & Sole 5K/10K run, walk along with a free mini-K (.25 mile) for children age 12 and younger begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Elks Memorial Building at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

The basic registration cost is $10 per person or $12 per person with a timing tag.

Long-sleeve T-shirts are sold separately. They cost is $15 per shirt. They must be ordered by 9 a.m. Jan. 28 by visiting bit.ly/31WFU3P.

For details, call the Longview Parks and Recreation office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 360-442-5400 or visit mylongview.com/recreation.

Interpretive center needs volunteers

The River Life Interpretive Center in Skamokawa is closed until March 4.

The Friends of Skamokawa thank members and the community for their support of the center during 2021 and invite them to visit the website friendsofskamokawa.org for information, books and gifts, noting there are many local writers and artisans represented in the gift shop as well as gifts for children and adults, states a press release.

Friends of Skamokawa members also invite people to join the group as volunteer docents or as board members.

The group meets once a month and only a few volunteer hours are needed, according to the release. No experience is necessary.

For details or to ask questions contact Office Manager Lori Cagle between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at the center, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa; call her at 360-795-3007; or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.

Join Republican women’s club

Members of the Cowlitz County Republican Women’s Club extend an invitation to join the club and help members educate, advocate and build the base of Republican women countywide.

The group’s primary goal is the election of Republican candidates. They invite candidates to speak at their monthly meetings, donate money and volunteer time to their campaigns. They also are active in local community service: donating items to the women’s shelter, care packages to Lewis McCord Air Force Base, books to homeschoolers, and much more.

To learn about the group, visit www.facebook.com/CCRepublicanwomen.com or send an email to cowiltzrepublicanwomen@yahoo.com.

