Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Public invited to quilters meeting
Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet Nov. 15, in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.
A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
The program is on how to make a better quilt technically with tips and tricks shared. Attendees are asked to bring their quilts for show and tell.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, refreshments will not be provided. Face masks are required.
Guests are welcome.
For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.
Free caring for aged loved ones webinar
A free webinar on caring for aged loved ones take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 16.
Laura Vaillancourt, a licensed mental health counselor, geriatric mental health specialist and eldercare coach, will lead the webinar aimed at providing detailed advice and guidance in properly caring for a loved one. She also aims to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies caring for loved ones, according to a press release from Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park, sponsor of the webinar.
Vaillancourt also is the founder of Eldercare Counseling and Guidance Services, which supports older adults and their families by providing counseling, consultations and care management, according to the release.
To RSVP for the webinar, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com.
Salvation Army needs food items
The Salvation Army is planning a Thanksgiving meal for the organization’s annual community dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24, and is asking the public for donations of turkeys, pies and rolls.
Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 1639 10th Ave., Longview.
For details, call social services director, Kayla Jacobson at 360-423-3990, extension 209.
Learn about 2022 Medicare
The Rainier Senior Center is hosting seminars on Medicare during November with insurance representatives who will offer information for the 2022 Medicare coverage or the prescription drug plan.
The remaining seminars take place at the center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 with Kebra Kranyak with the Kaiser Foundation and from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 with Michael Leipzig with Schultz Financial.
Child screenings for youngsters
Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Nov. 17 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.
Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.
Appointments are required.
Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.
For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.
Vendors needed for open house
The Friends of Skamokawa are accepting vendors for the annual “Deck the Hall” Holiday Open House set for Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 26 through Dec. 12, at the RiverLife Interpretive Center-Central School-Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.
Vendors do not have to be present to sell. Vendors can set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 and take down their spots after 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Vendor numbers will be assigned after applications are received. All applications must be turned in to the Friends of Skamokawa before the event set up date.
All money from vendor spots goes toward maintaining and providing programs and services for the community through the FOS and the River Life Interpretive Center.
For details, contact office manager Lori Cagle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the interpretive center, call 360-795-3007 or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.
Lay counseling sessions offered
New clients are being accepted at the Lay Counseling Clinic.
Ten free one-hour sessions are offered with a trained counselor. The counselors are supervised by a professional psychologist.
Appointments are available for adult individuals and couples. Masks are required and will be provided. Appointments also are available via Zoom.
To schedule an appointment, call Elizabeth Jacobsen at 360-577-1059 or call 360-423-6380.
The Lay Counseling Clinic is in the basement of Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way in Longview.
SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
Nov. 22: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., How a Great Brand Makes You Money. Learn the importance of product branding and how it affects a business by creating an emotional connection to products or services. Basics of branding, logos, copyrights, trademarks and protecting intellectual property in the digital age will be covered. To register, visit conta.cc/3pIPsJ9 or vancouver.score.org
Dec. 4: 10-11:30 a.m., Small Business Succession Planning. Understand the steps t planning for the eventual transfer of a business, including knowing the value of the business, choosing and preparing the appropriate successor, and having everything in writing. To register, visit
Dec. 8: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Best Accounting Software Choices for You. Learn about accounting software options from information in a straightforward and unbiased presentation. To register, visit
Dec. 9: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Commercial Loan Readiness. Learn about the “Six C’s” of credit — standard banking tests of creditworthiness — and get the tools to assess your business as a banker would. Learn about different types of loans available for specific needs. To register, visit
