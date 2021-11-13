Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Appointments are required.

Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.

For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.

Vendors needed for open house

The Friends of Skamokawa are accepting vendors for the annual “Deck the Hall” Holiday Open House set for Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 26 through Dec. 12, at the RiverLife Interpretive Center-Central School-Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.

Vendors do not have to be present to sell. Vendors can set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 and take down their spots after 4 p.m. Dec. 12.

Vendor numbers will be assigned after applications are received. All applications must be turned in to the Friends of Skamokawa before the event set up date.

All money from vendor spots goes toward maintaining and providing programs and services for the community through the FOS and the River Life Interpretive Center.