Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The Comcast Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for all ages consisting of one lap around Lake Sacajawea begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25.

Participants should meet at the Hemlock Plaza. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume, largest family participation and more, according to a Facebook event.

The cost of the run is $10 per person, Children 8 years old and younger can participate free with a paid adult registration. To register, visit bit.ly/2XOAfe3, call Parks and Rec at 360-442-5400 or visit the Parks and Rec office at 2920 Douglas St., Longview.

Advance registration packets can be picked up from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Parks and Recreation office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.

New underwear needed for students

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons has been collecting new coats, hats, gloves and socks for local students who need them.

Now, he needs about 200 pairs of new underwear for students of all ages.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.

Senior Center needs six board members

The Longview Senior Center has open board positions that need filling, including the president, vice president, secretary and three board members.

Board members must be members of the Senior Center and be at least 55 years old.

The group meets once every two months at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Meetings usually last between 30 to 60 minutes.

Board members are required to help with fundraisers. For the time being that just includes the rummage sale held approximately every two months dependent on the number of donations received.

Board members also are subject to background checks.

People interested in the positions can apply and submit letters of intent. Applications can be picked up at the senior center during business hours.

Current board members ask that people “be a part of our center and help us provide a place for seniors to come and socialize, exercise, dance and enjoy a home cooked meal every Tuesday and Thursday at noon.”

Voting takes place at the Jan. 14, 2022, meeting.

For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.

SON members sell goodies

Sons of Norway lodge members are offering traditional Norwegian holiday foods for sale Dec. 11 and 18 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The foods include five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 12 homemade meatballs for $10 (available Dec. 11 and Dec. 18) and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5.

Eat breakfast with Santa

Tickets are available for Longview Parks and Recreation’s annual Breakfast With Santa from 8:30 to 10 a.m. or from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 18, presented by Grant’s in the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview.

Tickets are $9 per person and includes breakfast, making and taking home crafts, a scavenger hunt, and entertainment from the Oregon-based family performer Red Yarn and his critter puppets. Yarn weaves folk songs and puppetry into his show designed for all ages.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Register online at mylongview.com or call 360-442-5400.

The event is presented by Mike Wallin, Keller Williams Realty.

n apply to go to Germany

High school students are invited to apply for the Congress-Budndestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship to Germany.

The scholarship is for “motivated high school students who want to experience a culture and learn a language through a full immersion experience,” according to a press release from the ASSE International Student Exchange Program.

Finalists will spend approximately 10 months abroad learning the German culture firsthand living with a host family and attending a German high school.

To learn more about the program and to apply, visit USAGermanyScholarship.org.

The deadline for the 2022-2023 program year is Dec. 1.

Apply for a tourism grant

The deadline for applying for 2020 Cowlitz County Tourism grants is Dec. 10.

The program is designed to help events that are held that attempt to attract more visitors to the county and to increase overnight stays.

Up to $50,000 is available in the program for events scheduled in 2022.

Applications are available at visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137.

Groups will be notified if they receive funds by Jan. 7.

According to a press release, higher priority will be placed on new events or events whose business model has changed to attract more overnight stays.

For details, call the above phone number or email smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

AFA scholarships are available

High school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

Seniors impacted by the disease can win up to $5,000 for college by submitting a maximum 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their families and/or their communities through their experiences with the disease.

Essays can be submitted online at alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. The entry deadline is March 1.

Prizes are $5,000 for first place, $3,500 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,500 for fourth place, $1,000 for fifth place, and between $400 and $750 for honorable mentions.

Since the program began, more than $350,000 in college scholarships have been awarded, according to an AFA press release. The foundation has been able to provide the scholarship money with generous support of charitable donors, notes the release.

