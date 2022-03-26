Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

SON members plan activities

The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities.

April 1

: 5-6 p.m. social (Attendees are asked to bring their own dinners. Cookies, coffee and tea will be provided); 6-7 p.m. meeting.

Wednesdays (April 6, 13, 20 and 27)

: 5-7 p.m. language and cultural classes by Rick Swee; free.

April 9

: 1-3 p.m., the Norwegian film, “Only the Clouds Move the Stars,” with English subtitles, will be shown. Popcorn and water will be provided.

April 21

: 1:30 p.m. board meeting.

Humane Society needs food for dogs and cats

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons has partnered with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County to collect dog and cat food for the society.

Food can be dropped off during business hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the society, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview.

For details, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Rummage sale at senior center

A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

The public is invited.

For details, call 360-232-8522.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 in the Banquet Room of the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview. The theme is Easter.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

LV Senior Center needs donations

The Longview Senior Center is accepting donations from the public for a rummage sale held at the center each month.

People cleaning out their garages, closets, cupboards and more are encouraged to drop items off at the center at 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview. The center opens at 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For hours or details, call the center at 360-636-0210.

ESS fundraiser virtual this year

The nonprofit Longview Emergency Shelter’s annual fundraiser is being held virtually this year.

Joe Fischer is offering a dollar for dollar match up to $20,000.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, in 2021, the shelter provided assistance to

748 victims of domestic violence.

182 people sheltered for 7,045 bed nights.

255 victims of crimes such as elder abuse, child abuse, hate crimes, identity theft, etc.

629 victims of sexual assault or abuse.

Donations can be made at esshelter.com or at bit.ly/3ir2s1l.

Nominate a Senior Heroes

The Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington is seeking nominations for Senior Heroes in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

A senior hero is someone who serves older adults with excellence and compassion, according to a press release from the agency.

This is the first year awards will be presented for the two counties. The 2022 award categories are Caregiver of the Year, Senior Champion and Community Hero. Professional caregivers such as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Home Care Aides (HCA) and Nursing Assistants-Registered (NAR) ae recognized in the Caregiver of the Year Award. Anyone who advocates for the rigs and well being of seniors, such as a volunteer, family, friend or a professional are recognized in the Senior Champion Award; and anyone who serves one or more senior citizens, such as a volunteer, family member, friend or professional is recognized in the Community Hero Award.

A panel of judges, usually older adults and leaders in the community, review the nominations and score them to choose the winners. The judges do not see any identifying information.

The nomination form can be completed at the Senior Heroes website online at seniorawards.org. To nominate someone, tell some stories about why they deserve to be chosen.

Award winners will be honored at a public ceremony and will be presented with a Crystal Heart of Caring.

Foundation opens award nominations

Public nominations are open for the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington’s Philanthropist of the Year and Community Champion Awards.

The Philanthropist of the Year Award was created by the grant making foundation to recognize individuals, couples, families or foundations that serve as exemplars of generosity in the community through outstanding charitable support, leadership and service, states a press release from the organization.

The revamped Community Champion Award honors individuals or groups deeply engaged in communities that apply their time and talents to the region’s most pressing issues to improve the quality of life for Southwest Washington residents, states the release.

The deadline to submit nominees is 5 p.m. April 7. Details and an online information form are at cfsww.org/awards.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.