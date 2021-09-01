Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Historian speaks on Vietnam War
Historian Julie Pham discusses how the South Vietnamese military experienced the Vietnam War at 7 p.m. Sept 2 during the Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s First Thursday program held via Zoom. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/3xKf4FT. Once registered, people will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the meeting.
For the free program sponsored by Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau, Pham interviewed 40 South Vietnamese military veterans in the United States. She will illuminate ow people can remember historical events differently.
For details, call the museum at 360-777-3119.
To learn about Humanities Washington, visit www.humanities.org.
Donate blood to Red Cross
The American Red Cross and partner Sports Clips Haircuts urge healthy people who have all types of blood to donate blood or platelets to ensure there is a stable blood supply available for patients.
As fall approaches, more donations are needed now to address the ongoing critical need for blood — especially as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19 cases that may further challenge the ability to collect enough blood for patients, notes a press release from the Red Cross.
In thanks for giving blood or platelets from Sept. 1 to 30, people who donate will receive a coupon via email for a free Sports Clips haircut. Additionally, people who make a point to donate around the Labor Day holiday from Sept. 3 to 7 will receive a new 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug while supplies last.
A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Longview
- : 1-6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 15, Cowlitz PUD, 961 12th Ave.
Woodland
- : 11 a.m.-4 p.m., USNR, 1981 Schurman Way.
Seminar on grieving death of a spouse
Jim Gray will lead the seminar Loss of a Spouse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.
Attendees will hear practical advice from other people whose spouses have died, what to expect in their grief, how to cope without their spouses and why it won’t always hurt as much, according to a flyer submitted to The Daily News.
For details or to register, call Gray at 1-253-905-5336.
MM class of ‘66 plans reunion
Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1966 are holding a 55-year reunion Sept. 11 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview.
The no-host casual event is set to start at 3 p.m. Roland Wines specializes in wood-fired pizza, salads, appetizers, wines and beers. The website is rolandwines.com.
Greg Swanson is organizing a group of people to play golf. Anyone interested should contact Cathy Cleek Healea by email at ghealea@aol.com or by text or phone at 360-270-9969.
She also would appreciate an RSVP from people who plan to attend the reunion.
Clothing, masks, supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours through Sept. 15.
Remnants of the Past canceled
The Stella Historical Society’s annual Remnants of the Past fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 11 has been canceled because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County.
According to information submitted to The Daily News, society members do not wish to expose neighbors and friends to any further danger.
The museum’s open season for 2021 has been completed, but tours still can be arranged for groups by appointment by calling 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663.
Vendors wanted for arts, crafts fair
The Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood.
Vendors who would like to participate can receive an application by sending an email to RyderwoodEvents@yahoo.com or by calling Maria at 360-214-0455.
Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The two large rooms in the Community Hall can accommodate 30 vendors.
The cost is $35 for each 6-foot space for two days and includes one table.
The “Grandma’s Kitchen” bake sale takes place in the building’s kitchen. Lunch will be served at the cafe across the street from the hall.