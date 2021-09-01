Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Remnants of the Past canceled

The Stella Historical Society’s annual Remnants of the Past fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 11 has been canceled because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County.

According to information submitted to The Daily News, society members do not wish to expose neighbors and friends to any further danger.

The museum’s open season for 2021 has been completed, but tours still can be arranged for groups by appointment by calling 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663.

Vendors wanted for arts, crafts fair

The Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood.

Vendors who would like to participate can receive an application by sending an email to RyderwoodEvents@yahoo.com or by calling Maria at 360-214-0455.

Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The two large rooms in the Community Hall can accommodate 30 vendors.

The cost is $35 for each 6-foot space for two days and includes one table.