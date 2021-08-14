Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Untouchables car show is Sunday
The Untouchables car club car show takes place Aug. 15 in downtown Kalama.
Car registration begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $20 per car. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free for spectators.
Trophies will be awarded. A DJ will provide music. A raffle will be held. Restaurants and stores will be open.
All money raised benefits Cowlitz County communities, according to information on the car show’s Facebook page. The car club sponsors four Lower Columbia College scholarships, donates food pantry supplies to local schools and provides holiday dinners and gifts for local families in need, among other things.
School clothes giveaway in CR
The annual Castle Rock Kids’ Clothes Closet school clothes giveaway for families on free or reduced lunch programs in the Castle Rock and Toutle school districts takes place Aug. 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock.
Parents of the students must show proof of residency by bringing an electric or a water bill to the giveaway.
Students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive underwear and socks, and gift cards to purchase shoes and jeans Some used clothing will be available. All attendees must wear masks and social distancing requirements will be followed.
Attendees are asked to call 360-749-6194 by Aug. 18 for details and the time to attend the giveaway.
Car show benefits Alzheimer’s group
A car show hosted at Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park starts at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at 605 Broadway, Longview.
The public is invited. Some of the classic cars on display include a 1939 Ford Coupe, a 1959 Chevrolet Impala, a 1955 Chevrolet, a 1933 Ford Coupe and a 1941 Dodge Business Coupe.
The show is free. Lunch will be available for a $10 donation which will go to the Southwest Alzheimer’s Association.
To reserve a spot, call 360-575-1778.
Kelso Legion ladies ride
The Second Annual Ladies Ride sponsored by the Kelso American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 25 takes place Aug. 28.
Registration takes place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. that day at the Guy Rathbun American Legion Post No 25, 301 Allen St., Kelso.
Kick stands go up at 11 a.m. Riders will travel to Long Beach.
The cost is $20 for a solo rider or $25 for two-up. Male riders are welcome with a female passenger.
Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Food and drinks will be available.
All money raised benefits veterans.
RAL class of ’75 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1975 are holding a 45th + 1 reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 11 at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview.
The cost is $15 per person if paid before Aug. 1 or $20 per person if paid after Aug. 1.
Just like the group’s 60th Birthday Bash, the reunion is about “good times, past, present and future,” according to a Facebook post. “It’s laid back, so no need to get fancy unless you feel like it,” reads the post. Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops are acceptable.
Bottle water and food to munch on will be provided. Other beverages will be available at the no-host bar. The first six checks received will be awarded a free drink card.
New at this reunion will be a photo booth. Photo included in the price of the ticket.
At noon Sept. 11, classmates are invited to tour R.A. Long. The tour is free, but organizers would appreciate a head count. People who have mobility issues should let organizers know so the elevator can be made available. On the second floor of the school is a memorabilia room.
Sixteen spots are available for an RAL golf scramble Sept. 11 at the Mint Valley Golf Course. The $40 per person cost incudes 18 holes of golf and a cart. Reservations need to be made by Aug. 1. The first tee time is at 10 a.m. and golfers are asked to arrive at the clubhouse no later than 9:30 a.m. to check in and get teams organized.
Reunion organizers express their thanks to two classmates who prefer to remain anonymous “who generously donated funds to cover the cost of the venue in order to keep the ticket prices affordable.”
Checks should be made payable to R.A. Long Class of 1975 and mailed to Susanne Claypool, 506 Mallard Lane, Longview, WA 98632.
— The Daily News