Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

RAL class of ’75 plans reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1975 are holding a 45th + 1 reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 11 at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview.

The cost is $15 per person if paid before Aug. 1 or $20 per person if paid after Aug. 1.

Just like the group’s 60th Birthday Bash, the reunion is about “good times, past, present and future,” according to a Facebook post. “It’s laid back, so no need to get fancy unless you feel like it,” reads the post. Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops are acceptable.

Bottle water and food to munch on will be provided. Other beverages will be available at the no-host bar. The first six checks received will be awarded a free drink card.

New at this reunion will be a photo booth. Photo included in the price of the ticket.

At noon Sept. 11, classmates are invited to tour R.A. Long. The tour is free, but organizers would appreciate a head count. People who have mobility issues should let organizers know so the elevator can be made available. On the second floor of the school is a memorabilia room.