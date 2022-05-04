Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Youth, Family Link hosts activities

Youth and Family Link at 907 Douglas St., Longview, hosts four activities.

The schedule

Pickleball: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and noon-4 p.m. Thursdays in the gym.

Better Bones and Balance: 10-11 am. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays via Zoom.

Body Balance: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the gym.

Open Gym: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays in the gym.

Bingo fundraiser set for May 5

The Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation’s second annual bingo fundraiser, Cinco de Mayo, takes place May 5 at the Longview American Legion, 1250 12th Ave., Longview. People may park along 12th Avenue.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 5:30 p.m. The fundraiser is for people 21 years old and older and features a no-host bar.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes 10 bingo cards and a nacho bar. Each prize is valued around $100 and prizes were donated by local businesses and Parks and Recreation department friends.

Money raised from the event will go toward scholarships for before and after school programs, day camps and other general projects.

Walk-ins are welcome, but advance registration will help expedite getting people through the door.

For details, call or email Lindsey Cope at 360-423-9921 or cope@cowlitzedc.com.

Last regular SON meeting

The last regular meeting until fall for the Sons of Norway is May 6 and begins with a 5:30 p.m. strawberry shortcake and coffee social at the hall, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. A sign-up sheet will be available for the May 14 Syttende Mai Celebration and the June 4 International Food Booth.

Hilander Theatre does ‘Grease’

Kelso High School’s Hilander Theatre members are performing “Grease” (the musical) at 7 p.m. May 6, 7, 13 and 14 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and at 3 p.m. May 8 (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

The musical is based on the book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Case. The play is set in 1959 and follows the story of the high school’s hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys, the gum-snapping Pink Ladies and the classic “boy meets girl” story. The music includes “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” “We Go Together” and more.

Tickets are $15 per person for adults, $12 per person for elder patrons and $10 per person for children and students and are available at the high school Associated Student Body office from 7:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. They also are available at the door before the performances.

School garden plant sale set for May 7

The Lower Columbia School Gardens plant sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Northlake Elementary School, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview.

Vegetables, herbs, flowers and perennials will be available. Watershed Garden Works will be at the sale with a variety of native, edible and ornamental plants; and Willow Grove Gardens will be at the site with hanging flower baskets.

Music will be provided, student cooking skills will be on display in the garden, and attendees can explore the garden and orchard and meet the “celebrity garden rabbits” Sam and Satou.

KAMA hosts art show in Kalama

The nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association is hosting a Mother’s Day Art Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park 175 S. First St., Kalama (right off the Interstate 5 northbound exit 30).

The event is the first member only art show and sale by the new organization.

The public can shop for art and view artist demonstrations. Raffle tickets will be sold for themed gift baskets. KAMA members will offer portrait drawing sessions in the gazebo. In addition, the public can learn how to become a member of the group that meets twice a month.

For details send an email to kalamartistandmakers@gmail.com. The group accepts donations and seeks sponsors. Donations may be made through the Envision Kalama website at envisionkalama.net/ or send an email to envision@envisionkalama.net for information. Visit KAMA on Facebook at facebook.com/KAMAKalamaArtistsAndMakersAssociation.

The KAMA was founded to encourage, support and promote artisans in Kalama, according to information submitted to The Daily News. Members seek to “highlight the rich diversity of artists in the community and “make Kalama a destination of distinction for unique works of art in the Pacific Northwest.”

Rose Valley Grange bazaar is May 7

Members of the Rose Valley Grange are holding a spring bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at the Grange, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Money raised from the bazaar will benefit Kari and Brad Pearson.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 in the Banquet Room of the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

