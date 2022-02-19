Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1958 gathers

Classmates, spouses and friends of the Kelso High School class of 1958 are invited to meet for a no-host luncheon at noon Feb. 22, at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

City celebrates for 100 days

To mark the Feb. 7 centennial celebration of the City of Long Beach’s incorporation, a series of festivals, events and commemorations are taking place over a period of 100 days ending May 15.

The festivities kicked off Feb. 5 with a fireworks display on the beach next to the Long Beach Boardwalk.

Throughout the 100 days, city staff will share facts and photos online at facebook.com/CityHallLongBeachWA. Posts will include the city’s original plat map, background information on the city’s founder Henry H. Tinker and the city’s first mayor, Gilbert Tinker. Also on the Facebook age will be images of the Tinker house, early visitors to the city and hotels along with images of festivals held and “fun facts,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Also taking place during the 100 days is the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 16 and 17. The festival began in the early 1940s using the “World’s Largest Frying Pan” to gather entice people to visit the town.

The Loyalty Day Parade with the them “Centennial Celebration” starts at 1 p.m. May 1 in downtown Long Beach. It originated in 1950 with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Other heritage events taking place include the Pacific Coast Running Festival May 13-15. The multi-day, multi-race sporting event is family friendly, according to the press release.

For details on the centennial celebration, call the City of Long Beach at 360-642-4421 or the Long Beach Merchants Association at 360-777-1226. People interested in destination information can go online to visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.

Winlock library fundraiser set

The Friends of the Winlock Timberland Regional Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at 300 N.E. First St., Winlock (next to the post office parking lot).

According to organizers, many book donations have been received in the last few months and the children’s, young adults and adult reading bins have been restocked with fresh titles.

Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.

Free concert for families

Dr. Robert Davis will conduct the Southwest Washington Symphony in a free family concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

Among the songs played will be “Summon the Heroes” by John Williams, arranged by Calvin Custer; “How to Train Your Dragon” by John Powell, arranged by Sean O’Loughlin; “Gladiator” by Ramin Djawadi, arranged by Larry Moore; “March Slav” by Tchaikovsky; and “The Orchestra Games” by Gregory Smith.

Masks are required.

For details, visit swwasymphony.org.

Sign up for driver course

A virtual Smart Driver class has been scheduled by the Washington State AARP organization.

State residents may be eligible to get a discount on their auto insurance by successfully completing the course.

Classes will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon March 8, 10, 15 and 17.

People can register online at aarp.event.com/DSVirtual, search for a course in Washington and scroll to find a date that fits their schedules. People also can register by calling an AARP Virtual Smart Driver Team member at 425-830-1409 or by sending an email to aarpwashingtondriversafety@gmail.com.

Committee looks for logo designs

Longview Centennial Committee members invite the public to submit original designs for the Longview Centennial logo for the city’s 100 year anniversary in 2023.

The logo will appear on banners, merchandise, souvenirs and on the front of a commemorative coin that will be 1.5 inches in diameter, according to information submitted to The Daily News. Committee members also would like designs submitted for the back of the coin. Each side of the coin’s design could come from different artists.

The design should include Longview, 1923-2023, which is a reference to Longview being a planned city and 100 years old.

Art of historical buildings, parks, arches or whatever reminds people of the beauty and uniqueness of Longview can be included in the design.

“Submitted designs may be used by the Longview Centennial Committee to promote the 100 years of Longview, including all memorabilia, souvenirs and publications free of any rights or royalties to the designer other than recognition and appreciation,” according to the committee.

Designs should be emailed to Arleen RM Hubble at ahubble61@gmail.com or to Reed Hadley at longviewcentury@gmail.com. They also can be mailed to P.O. Box 1035, Longview, WA 98632.

The deadline for entries is March 15.

For details, email Hubble or Hadley.

Interpretive center needs volunteers

The River Life Interpretive Center in Skamokawa is closed until March 4.

The Friends of Skamokawa thank members and the community for their support of the center during 2021 and invite them to visit the website friendsofskamokawa.org for information, books and gifts, noting there are many local writers and artisans represented in the gift shop as well as gifts for children and adults, states a press release.

Friends of Skamokawa members also invite people to join the group as volunteer docents or as board members.

The group meets once a month and only a few volunteer hours are needed, according to the release. No experience is necessary.

For details or to ask questions contact Office Manager Lori Cagle between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at the center, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa; call her at 360-795-3007; or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.

Apply for CFSWW 2022 scholarshipsThe online application process is open for Community Foundation for Southwest Washington 2022 scholarships.

The program continues to grow as the foundation partners with people establishing their own scholarship funds or donating to existing funds like the group’s General Scholarship Fund, according to a press release from the foundation.

Deanna Green, CFSWW Scholarship Manager and Development Associate is grateful for the generosity of the donors and hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the program, notes the press release. She says scholarships provide free money for tuition that, while a key source of financial aid, is underutilized in comparison to other financial aid options.

Sallie Mae reported in its annual “How America Pays for College Report,” that scholarships were a large source of funding for students, covering 16 percent of college costs during the last academic year. Comparatively, income and savings accounted for 53 percent, while loans or borrowing represented 20 percent. Of those who did not use scholarships, 78 percent reported not having applied at all, states the press release.

“The students who don’t apply feel like their application won’t stack up to the competition or that the process is too difficult or time consuming,” Green is quoted in the press release. “The fact is that nearly half of our applicants received awards last year with an average GPA of 3.55.”

Students can apply for the Foundations scholarships online at cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships/. Application deadlines range from Feb. 27 to April 30.

Display your art at show

Local artists are invited to participate in the Columbian Artists Association’s 44th annual juried Spring Art Show, which will be held March 26 through April 16 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

The show is open to artists 18 years old and older from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon.

Details along with entry forms and the prospectus can be found online at columbianartists.org.

The show is open to the public.

— The Daily News

