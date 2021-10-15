 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.
0 comments
editor's pick

Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

{{featured_button_text}}
Events: logo
Picasa 2.0

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Oct. 20 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso. Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential. Appointments are required. Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment. For details or to make an appointment, call 503-893-2316.

RAL class of ’71 holds luncheon

All classmates and spouses of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are invited to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Mill City Grill, 1260 Commerce Ave., Longview. For details, call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

— The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z and Millenialas are at higher risk of loneliness

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Courser — James Vernon, Jr., 88, of Longview, died Oct. 4 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bailey — Kellye Jean, 57, of Longview, died Oct. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Ayres — Kurt, 59, of Amboy, Washington, died Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills M…

Obituaries

death notice

Athey — Lauren Vernon, 72, of Longview, died Oct. 9 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bopp — Ira J., 80, of Kelso, died Oct. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gard…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News