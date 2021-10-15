Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Oct. 20 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso. Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential. Appointments are required. Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment. For details or to make an appointment, call 503-893-2316.