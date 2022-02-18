Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Apply for off

campus classes

Current Cowlitz County high school juniors and seniors are eligible to apply for Kelso School District off campus programs — firefighter/first responder, health care professional and police officer — for their 2022-2023 school year.

College credit is offered for the courses taught by industry professionals.

Applications are available in the Career Center at Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; and in all area high school counseling offices.

Students from Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Discovery, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toutle Lake, Winlock and Woodland high schools who are contemplating entering one of the career fields are encouraged to apply.

For details, call Denise Prescott in the Career Center at Kelso High School at 360-501-1838 or send her an email to denise.prescott@kelsosd.org.

Health screenings

take place March 2

Life Line Screenings will be offered March 2 at the Cowlitz County Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The preventive screenings can identify potential cardiovascular conditions such as plaque buildup in the arteries or blockage.

Screenings normally cost $70 each. The cost for five of the recommended screenings is offered at $159. The screenings include carotid artery ultrasound to look for plaque; heart rhythm screenings to identify an irregular heartbeat, abdominal aortic aneruysm ultrasound to look in the stomach area for an enlargement of the largest blood vessel in the body, peripheral arterial disease screening to look for decreased blood flow in the arteries to the legs and osteoporosis risk to look for weakness in bones.

Advance registration is required.

For details or to schedule an appointment, visit lifelinescreening.com or call toll free, 888-753-1136.



