Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Groups holding Thanks 4 Giving
Several local groups are holding an event to say thank you to individuals, groups and organizations at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the YMCA of Southwest Washington parking lot, 766 15th Ave., Longview.
Thanks 4 Giving is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Indivisibles, RATS, the Cowlitz County Democratic Women, the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association, the Poor People’s Campaign and the YMCA.
Being thanked are meal makers, parents, volunteers, day care workers, election workers, unions, students custodians, smile sharers, store clerks, school staffs, first responders, politicians, clergy, friendly neighbors, medical staffs, veterans and more.
Senior Center holds fundraiser
As a fundraiser, bread and muffins are being sold at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
Blueberry, plain and chocolate chip are available. The cost is $4 for a small loaf, $6 for a regular sized loaf and four muffins for $2.
The senior center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For details, call 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.
SON members sell goodies
Sons of Norway lodge members are offering traditional Norwegian holiday foods for sale Nov. 20 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The foods include five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 12 homemade meatballs for $10 (available Dec. 11) and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5.
Other dates the goodies will be sold are Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Time to donate to blanket drive
The 2022 Kiwanis Kwilts for Kids blanket and quilt drive is underway. All blankets and quilts collected are given to the Community House and the Emergency Support Shelter.
For details on dropping off the items, call Carol at 360-636-1600.
Fleece for tied blankets also can be dropped off at Three Rivers Christian School, 2610 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Key Club members will attach the fleece to the blankets.
The distribution is planned for Feb. 14.
Pomona Grangers meet in Kelso
The next meeting of the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Pomona Grange is Nov. 20 at Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St., Kelso.
A potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
FOWCL hold a holiday gift sale
The Friends of the Woodland Community Library are holding a holiday gift sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 434 Davidson Ave., Woodland.
Sold will be gently used gift books, knitted and quilted items, hand-crafted wreaths and cards, T-shirts, book bags and jewelry.
Money raised will be used for library activities and to support a future library.
For details, call 360-225-2294.
Master Gardener orientation set
People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.
People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22, Dec. 3 or Dec. 10 or 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 via Zoom.
People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.
Master Gardener Training classes will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June.
Apply for a tourism grant
The deadline for applying for 2022 Cowlitz County Tourism grants is Dec. 10.
The program is designed to help events that are held that attempt to attract more visitors to the county and to increase overnight stays.
Up to $50,000 is available in the program for events scheduled in 2022.
Applications are available at visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137.
According to a press release, higher priority will be placed on new events or events whose business model has changed to attract more overnight stays.
Groups will be notified if they receive funds by Jan. 7.
For details, call the above phone number or email smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
Price of Sno-Park permits going up
The price of Sno-Park permits have increased and went on sale Nov. 1, according to a press release from the Washington State Parks.
The first increase since 2009 will reflect the rising costs of Sno-Park operations which includes grooming trails, plowing, clearing lots and roads, maintaining bathrooms, fuel and staffing. It also includes needing to replace aging equipment, including snowcats of the Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program. Also, several new permanent Sno-Parks have opened and temporary ones have been created to meet customer demand, according to the release.
2021-22 season fees
- Seasonal permit: $50.
- Annual snowmobile permit: $50.
- Special Groomed Trail Sticker: $70.
- Daily Sno-Park permit: $25.
The Discover Pass is not needed at Sno-Parks.
— The Daily News
Kelso, LV Kiwanis welcome guests
The Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club invites people to attend a meeting to learn about the club.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to a press release from a local member.
For more than a century, Kiwanis has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy regardless of the community in which they live, according to the press release.
The local club holds several fundraisers each year to provide funds for many groups and projects including Longview’s Early Head Start, the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy, Luggage of Love, the Children’s Discovery Museum, the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Reading Is Fundamental, Relay for Life, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Salvation Army food bank, Community House, Parents Place and Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital among others. The group also provides money for scholarships for local high school seniors.
The club meets at noon Thursdays at the Kelso Senior Center. People interested in leaning about the Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club are asked to call or email Gregory Hannon at 360-423-0358, ghannon49@msn.com.