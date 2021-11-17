Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardener Training classes will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June.

Apply for a tourism grant

The deadline for applying for 2022 Cowlitz County Tourism grants is Dec. 10.

The program is designed to help events that are held that attempt to attract more visitors to the county and to increase overnight stays.

Up to $50,000 is available in the program for events scheduled in 2022.

Applications are available at visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137.

According to a press release, higher priority will be placed on new events or events whose business model has changed to attract more overnight stays.

Groups will be notified if they receive funds by Jan. 7.

For details, call the above phone number or email smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

Price of Sno-Park permits going up

The price of Sno-Park permits have increased and went on sale Nov. 1, according to a press release from the Washington State Parks.