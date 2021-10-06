Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Harvest fair in Woodland

A Harvest Vendor and Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Woodland Grange, 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland.

For details, call Mari Ripp at 360-608-0367.

Bazaar forms are available

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

Time to submit Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.