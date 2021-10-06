Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Harvest fair in Woodland
A Harvest Vendor and Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Woodland Grange, 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland.
For details, call Mari Ripp at 360-608-0367.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Time to submit Halloween info
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Garden Club invites public to dedication
Kelso Garden Club members invite the public to the group’s Blue Star By-Way Dedication at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Tam O’Shanter Park on Tam O’Shanter Way in Kelso.
Light refreshments will be offered after the dedication.
The Blue Star By-Way memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces, according to The Daily News archives.
The KGC campaign began after the City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed.
The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since then, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to TDN archives.
The name was chosen because of the star on flags displayed at homes, churches and businesses during World War II honoring service men and women.
— The Daily News