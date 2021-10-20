Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Turn in Bazaar details by Oct. 22

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

Senior Center needs six board members

The Longview Senior Center has open board positions that need filling, including the president, vice president, secretary and three board members.

Board members must be members of the Senior Center and be at least 55 years old.

The group meets once every two months at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Meetings usually last between 30 to 60 minutes.