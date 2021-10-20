Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Rummage sale at LV senior center
Because of the generosity of people who donated items to the Longview Senior Center for its members’ upcoming rummage sale, organizers have moved the date up a week. The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at the center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
According to organizers, “items are all new” and they “have a wide variety of items.”
On Oct. 23, all clothing will be $1 a bag.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
Winlock library fundraiser set
The Friends of the Winlock Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in the library storage room, 300 N.E. First St., Winlock.
Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.
Attendees are asked to wear masks.
Money raised will support the Winlock Timberland Library at 322 N.E. First St.
Sign up now for First Aid
An American Heart Association First Aid class takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in the large room of the Longview Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
People 18 years old and older can develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond in a medial emergency and also receive First Aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) certification upon completion of the class. How to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) also will be taught along with child and infant CPR.
The cost is $49 for city residents and $54 for non-residents, plus a $10 supply fee due to the instructor at the class.
To register, call 360-442-5400, stop by the Parks and Rec office or visit bit.ly/3nUTgGd.
Arts, crafts fair canceled
The Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair originally set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 has been canceled.
Vendors who prepaid will be refunded, according to organizers.
Submit Halloween info by Oct. 22
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Turn in Bazaar details by Oct. 22
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Senior Center needs six board members
The Longview Senior Center has open board positions that need filling, including the president, vice president, secretary and three board members.
Board members must be members of the Senior Center and be at least 55 years old.
The group meets once every two months at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Meetings usually last between 30 to 60 minutes.
Board members are required to help with fundraisers. For the time being that just includes the rummage sale held approximately every two months dependent on the number of donations received.
Board members also are subject to background checks.
People interested in the positions can apply and submit letters of intent until Nov. 12. Applications can be picked up at the senior center during business hours.
Current board members ask that people “be a part of our center and help us provide a place for seniors to come and socialize, exercise, dance and enjoy a home cooked meal every Tuesday and Thursday at noon.”
Voting takes place at the Jan. 14, 2022, meeting.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
Free dementia webinar Oct. 28
A free online webinar on Alzheimer’s and dementia care takes place at 2 p.m. Oct. 28.
Sponsored by Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park, Alzheimer’s and dementia care expert David Troxel will answer questions and concerns people may have regarding the disease and memory loss.
To register for the webinar and to submit a question in advance, visit PrestigeCare.com/Expressions.
Tables for rent at garage sale
Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in the gym at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.
Tables are available for rent to the public. A table costs $15 for one or $25 for two.
Money raised will go toward the group’s projects.
Members of the Mary Martha Circle also will have a table at the sale which will include baked goods. Coffee also will be available along with a donation jar.
The group is accepting donations of items for their table. To rent a table, 360-751-1653.
— The Daily News