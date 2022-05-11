Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Literacy materials ready for preview

High school English language arts and science, elementary school English language arts and transitional kindergarten instructional materials are available for public preview from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 16-20 at the Longview School District Administration building, 2715 Lilac St., Longview.

For details, call 360-575-7009.

Community Yoga resumes at church

In-person sessions of Community Yoga resume May 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview.

Sessions will be held from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The sessions are led by volunteers. The suggested donation is $2 per session with all money collected going to the church.

For details, call Ruth at 360-430-0420.

Drama students present play

Three Rivers Christian School drama students will perform the play “The Importance of Being Earnest,” by Oscar Wilde at 7 p.m. May 19 and 20, and 2 and 7 p.m. May 21 in the Roxy Theater, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview.

The play is “a witty tale of mistaken identity,” notes a press release from the school.

Tickets are $15 per person for adults, $10 per person for students and free for children 5 years old and younger. Tickets are available at the TRCS high school, 2441 42nd Ave., Longview; and at the elementary school, 2610 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

NW Jazz Orchestra performs May 22

Members of the NorthWest Jazz Orchestra will present their spring concert, Jazz It Up! at 3 p.m. May 22 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview.

The orchestra, founded in 2006, is a 17 piece jazz band based in Longview. The group, directed by David Klander, has performed numerous concerts and at dances and other events in the Longview-Kelso area.

The May 22 concert will feature a variety of jazz music including compositions by Thad Jones, Oliver Nelson, Tom Kubis and Benny Carter.

The suggested donation is $5 per person for adults and $4 per person for senior citizens and students.

Public invited to garden meeting

The public is invited to the Kelso Garden Club’s program on Drought Tolerant Plants at 11:15 a.m. May 20 in Central Christian Church, 401 Crawford St., Kelso.

Longtime garden club member Ginny Koken will lead the program. Handouts will be provided.

MM class of 1968 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1968 are invited to meet for a no-host lunch at noon May 21 at Country Folks Deli, 1329 Commerce Ave., Longview.

For details, call Pam Logsdon (Wicht) at 206-915-8342.

June is annual member’s meeting

June is the Rainier Senior Center’s annual members meeting and time to vote for board members.

Jan Rich, Debora Elliott, Rachel Kelley, Darnell Willis, Sue Beavers, Clint Kelley and Joanne Bernard have submitted notifications of intent to be on the board.

Notifications will be accepted until May 20, because applicants must be a member in good standing for 30 days, as do members who intend to vote, according to the center’s May newsletter.

Applications are available at the center. The center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

for details, call the center at 503-556-3889 and ask for Jan.

— The Daily News

