Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Gardeners offer workshops in Feb.

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering in-person workshops in February. They also are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

Feb. 8: noon, Seed Starting Workshop (online). Master Gardener Alice Slusher will walk attendees through the steps of preparing planting medium and planting seeds along with timing, proper lighting and watering techniques.

Feb. 12: 10 a.m., Seed Starting Workshop (in-person). Master Gardener Alice Slusher will walk attendees through the steps of preparing planting medium and planting seeds along with timing, proper lighting and watering techniques. A demonstration on planting seeds takes place after the discussion. The class is limited to 30 people who must wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while in the building. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at seed-starting-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks or cash cannot be accepted at the workshop, which will be held in Longview. The location will be provided upon registration and payment.

Feb. 19: 10 a.m., Pruning and Care of Grapes (in person). Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss pruning grapevines and how to care for grapes. A demonstration showing pruning techniques takes place after the discussion. Attendees will receive free starts of Canadice and Venus grapes. The class is limited to 30 people who must wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while in the building. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The cost is $10 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at grape-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks or cash cannot be accepted at the workshop, which will be held in Longview. The location will be provided upon registration and payment.

Feb. 22: noon, Managing Roses (online). Master Gardener Michele Thomas will demonstrate how to prune and take care of roses.

Feb. 26: 10 a.m., Raising Mason Bees (in person). Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss the skills needed for raising Mason Bees. She will cover equipment, seasonal management, bee biology and management of pests Participants will receive a Mason Bee house and cocoons of hibernating Mason Bees. The class is limited to 30 people who must wear masks covering their mouths and noses at all times while in the building. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The cost is $30 per person. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at mason-bees-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks or cash cannot be accepted at the workshop, which will be held in Longview. The location will be provided upon registration and payment.

Small business workshops set

A three-course workshop series for small businesses sponsored by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Lower Columbia College and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments begin Feb. 8.

The classes are taught by LCC professor and small business owner March Gaither. They include in-person, online and lab components, according to a press release from the CEDC.

Space is limited to 25 people per course for better one-on-on help. Each workshop costs $25 per person. Financial help is available for people who qualify.

The schedule

Finding Your Target Market: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 and March 1, LCC Applied Arts Building, Room 110; learn about customer interests and desires. Register at bit.ly/lccTargetMarket

.

Developing Marketing Content: 9-11 a.m. March 8 and 29, LCC Applied Arts Building, Room 110; learn simple tools and techniques that help small business owners create effective marketing content. Register at

.

SWOT Analysis and Business Action Plan

: 9-11 a.m. April 12 and May 3, LCC Applied Arts Building, Room 110; learn the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) method to analyze your business and help develop an effective action plan for improving productivity and increasing revenue. Send an email to nrichie@lowercolumbia.edu to be added to the registration list.

Register for free family program

Two free Strengthening Families program for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held via Zoom. Classes for children take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Classes for parents take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 17, 24 and March 3, 10. 17, 24 and 31. Children will join the parents sessions at 7:15 p.m.

An optional orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun, according to a press release. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around developing skills to resist peer pressure, managing stress and building positive relationships. Parents will learn how to build an understanding of pre-teens and teens through a dozen parenting tools.

The program is sponsored by the WSU Cowlitz County Extension Service.

For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at ramona.leber@cni.net by Feb. 8.

Sign up for driver course

Virtual Smart Driver classes have been scheduled by the Washington State AARP organization.

State residents may be eligible to get a discount on their auto insurance by successfully completing the course.

Classes will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8, 10, 15 and 17; and March 8, 10, 15 and 17.

People can register online at aarp.event.com/DSVirtual, search for a course in Washington and scroll to find a date that fits their schedules. People also can register by calling an AARP Virtual Smart Driver Team member at 425-830-1409 or by sending an email to aarpwashingtondriversafety@gmail.com.

— The Daily News

