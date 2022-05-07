Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in-person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

May 3: noon, May Garden Tips (online). Master Gardener Adam Weeks discusses important tasks to do in the garden in May along with pests and plant diseases gardeners may encounter.

May 10: noon, Growing Vegetables, Where to Start (online). Master Gardener Sara Clark will discuss what to do in a vegetable garden to plan and prepare it for planting. She will discuss what to plant, how to get an early start and what it takes to maintain healthy plants to get a great harvest. A question and answer period will be held after the workshop.

May 17: noon, Tomato Support Options (online). Master Gardeners Alice Slusher and Nancy Andrews will show options of devices to support tomatoes including cages that “will last a lifetime,” according to information submitted to The Daily News, store easily and allow easy access to tomatoes.

May 18: 6 p.m., Pasture Management (online). Attendees will learn how to integrate soil, plants, livestock and environmental factors into a workable plan for healthy pastures. They also will learn how to manage their properties throughout the year to maximize grass production. Topics include Grazing Management, Hay Quality, Weed Control and Forage Species.

May 21: noon, Propagating Trees and Shrubs by Air Layering (in person). Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to propagate new trees and shrubs from woody plant material while the stem is still attached to the parent plant. Workshop held at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview (on the dike next to the Hall of Justice).

May 24: noon, Rejuvenating Your Lawn (online). Extension coordinator Gary Fredricks explains how a few basic steps can maintain and revive an otherwise healthy lawn. A question and answer period will be held after the workshop.

May 31: noon, Escaped Ornamental Noxious Weeds (online). Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will these garden escapees and what to do about them.

CVR scholarship deadline extended

The deadline for the two scholarships to high school seniors in the class of 2022 in Cowlitz County offered by the Cowlitz Valley Runners has been extended to May 13.

The $500 scholarships are for students who plan to attend college or a technical/trade school. The money will be sent directly to the recipients’ student accounts at the educational institution they choose to attend.

Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least two years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishments.

Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).

To receive an application, send an email to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.org.

Vendors wanted for Kalama market

Vendors are needed for the Kalama Poultry and Small Animal Market set to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at Double D’s Feed and Hardware, 362 N. First Ave., Kalama.

The free event, sponsored by members of the Kalama Fair Board, is open to the public and parents are encouraged to bring their children.

Vendors will offer homemade soaps, local honey, farm goods and decor, crafts and more. Food vendors will be on site.

Farmers will offer well bred poultry of all ages, rabbits and goats from local breeders, including show breeders.

Pony rides and photos also will be offered.

For details, call 503-551-7050, visit kalamafair.com or search for Kalama Community Fair on Facebook.

Chaplaincy holds benefit

The annual Cowlitz Chaplaincy Benefit Dinner and Auction takes place May 14 in the St. Helens Room of the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The theme is “James Bond — Ready To Serve.”

The social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will include an Italian gourmet dinner, a photo booth, a murder mystery and a dessert dash with desserts provided by local first responders.

In addition are mystery envelope. The envelopes will have a dollar value chosen by attendees. Each envelope represents one of the 266 call outs the chaplains went on in 2021. Depending on the envelope chosen, the person who chooses the envelope may win a gift basket or a chance at three grand prizes.

To sign up to attend, visit bit.ly/3MAnbMT.

CR class of 2023 parents need shoes

The parents of the Castle Rock High School class of 2023 are are holding a fundraiser for the high school’s class of 2023 drug- and alcohol-free graduation party.

The group has partnered with The Fundraising Company and will be paid for the shoes collected. Shoes of all sizes must be in pairs and wearable. They cannot collect heels, fuzzy slippers or shoes with metal cleats on them.

Once The Fundraising Company receives the shoes, they will be sorted and cleaned before being sent to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations. Shoes can be dropped off May 14 and May 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school’s front parking lot, and at 333 A St., the Castle Rock Edward Jones office.

Organizers note additional donation boxes may be set up in gymnasiums, fields and churches.

For details about the fundraiser or to arrange a shoe drop box for the parents of the Castle Rock High School class of 2023, send an email to crclass2023@gmail.com.

Get hot meal soon at senior center

Hot lunches provided by Lower Columbia CAP will be available starting June 1 at the Castle Rock Senior Center which also offers activities, along with free wi-fi and internet access. The center is at 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock.

Rent tables for garage sale

The Rainier Senior Center is renting tables to participate in the citywide garage sale scheduled for June 18.

The cost is $10 per table. Food also will be available that day.

Applications are available at the center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

For details, call the center at 503-556-3889 or Rachel at 503-369-6382.

