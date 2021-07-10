Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Stella Historical museum opens July 11

The Stella Historical Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Society members note the closure gave them the opportunity to address some issues in the blacksmith shop, and redecorate and reorganize the displays.

The museum, located at 8530 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, also will be open July 23.

Virtual hiring fair for job seekers

With the recent reinstatement of job search requirements for people colleting unemployment to continue receiving benefits, they are encouraged to attend a virtual hiring fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14. More than 40 companies will be interviewing to fill open jobs.

The first half hour of the free event is reserved for veterans to meet with companies. Job seekers can register at bit.ly/3w1PoUh.

Entry-level positions, registered nurses, machinists, welders, engineers, warehouse clerks, territory sales, packers, machine operator assistants and car haulers are among some of the jobs available.