Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Stella Historical museum opens July 11
The Stella Historical Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 after being closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Society members note the closure gave them the opportunity to address some issues in the blacksmith shop, and redecorate and reorganize the displays.
The museum, located at 8530 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, also will be open July 23.
Virtual hiring fair for job seekers
With the recent reinstatement of job search requirements for people colleting unemployment to continue receiving benefits, they are encouraged to attend a virtual hiring fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14. More than 40 companies will be interviewing to fill open jobs.
The first half hour of the free event is reserved for veterans to meet with companies. Job seekers can register at bit.ly/3w1PoUh.
Entry-level positions, registered nurses, machinists, welders, engineers, warehouse clerks, territory sales, packers, machine operator assistants and car haulers are among some of the jobs available.
With more than 12,000 online job postings in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, companies “are eager to interview and hire new employees,” according to a press release from WorkForce Southwest Washington.
Among some of the companies hoping to fill open jobs at the event are Accel Plastics, Ace Private Security, Adecco, Airgas, Avamere, CareOregon, Spectrum Enterprise, Columbia Machine, C-Tran, Graphic Packaging International, Hoffman Construction Company, Micropump, Intel, Paul Davis Restoration, Legacy Health, LifePort, PeaceHealth, Silicon Forest Electronics, UNFI an Yaculta.
Clothing, school supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
Children’s museum wants feedback
The Children’s Discovery Museum will re-open in the near future and Executive Director Dawn Morgan is seeking feedback from the community as to what hours of operation would best work so museum access can be available to as many people as possible.
Potential museum visitors are invited to visit the museum’s Facebook page by searching for @cowlitzcountychildrensmuseum on Facebook and fill out a survey.