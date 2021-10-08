Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Model train lovers gather
The Lewis County Model Railroad Club’s Annual Fall Model Railroad Show and Model Train Swap Meet takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p. Oct. 10 in the Blue Pavilion at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds.
Model train layouts will be displayed in N scale along with Z scale and HO scale.
A variety of vendors with model train items for all scales and gauges will be for sale.
Admission is $5 per person for adults and children. Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted for free. One half of the admittance fee will be donated to the Lewis County Historical Museum and the rest will be used for the model railroad exhibit at the museum which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 where people can tour it for free.
Masks are required at the show and swap meet and at the museum. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
For details, call Ted Livermore at 360-269-0921.
Child screenings for youngsters
Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Oct. 20 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.
Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.
Appointments are required.
Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should to call for an appointment.
For details or to make an appointment, call 503-893-2316.
Senior center needs donations
A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Senior center members are accepting donations of items from people who would like to donate, have leftover items from garage or yard sales or who are cleaning out their closets. The center cannot accept furniture or large appliances at this time.
Items can be dropped off at the center between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
Sign up for the Pumpkin Pi run
Start the Halloween celebration with the Pumpkin Pi 3.14 mile run/walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 30.
The all-age event takes place at Willow Grove Park, 7235 Willow Grove Road, Longview.
The cost is $10 per person. Shirts are available for $15 each if ordered before Oct. 15.
For details or to register, call or stop by Longview Parks and Recreation, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; call 360-442-5400; or visit bit.ly/3A5DUB7.
Time to submit Halloween info
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
Oct. 14: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Starting a Home-Based Business. Experienced SCORE business mentors, one a home-based business entrepreneur, will cover the 10 essential points needed before making the jump to starting a home-based business. To register, visit conta.cc/3udUm0M or vancouver.score.org
Oct. 23: 10-11:30 a.m., Growing Your Business — Managing Operations. Part six of the Growing Your Business Series. Learn the elements of business operations and the overall process of identifying, managing and measuring critical operations. To register, visit conta.cc/3i7fVeC or vancouver.score.org
Oct. 27: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Organizational Development for Business Growth. Learn a new approach to organization development where everyone provides input, with the top setting vision and each department offering input so all parties lead and own shares for their part of the mission making the company more profitable. To register, visit conta.cc/3i5v5Bc or vancouver.score.org