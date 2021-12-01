 Skip to main content
Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Events winter logo

SON language classes resume

The Sons of Norway are resuming their Norwegian language classes. Beginners and people who are more experienced in the Norse language are invited to the classes from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Dec. 1 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

Snacks will be served during a break at 6 p.m.

All attendees need to be vaccinated and wear a mask, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Dec. 3 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Santa flying in for a visit

Weather permitting, Santa will land at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the field next to Drew’s Grocery, 5304 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.

He will hand out candy canes and he will meet and take pictures with children. After he leaves and when it gets dark, the community Christmas tree will be lighted.

— The Daily News

