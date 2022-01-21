Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Sign up for Parks, Recreation classes

The following enrichment classes are sponsored by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Registration is accepted weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Rec office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; or online at https://register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Horsemanship (Beginning): 5:30-6:30p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 25-Feb. 8, Longacres Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills; expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Instructor Donna Longacre; $61 residents, $66 nonresidents.

Junior Chef Series (Super Bowl Creations): 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 29, Elks Memorial Building, 2121 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview; ages 8-12. Learn ho to make delicious and tasty popular snacks and beverages. Instructor Lucia Alejandro of The Cook’s Creation. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Bowling: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 1-22, Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center Court, Longview; ages 5-8. Fun, recreational activity that teaches hand-eye and coordination skills; good for all experience levels; bumpers available if needed. Instructor Bob Nugent. $35 residents, $40 nonresidents.

Junior Chef Series (Valentine Cupcakes): 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 5, Elks Memorial Building, 2121 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview; ages 8-12. Learn the basics of baking and decorating by creating Valentine’s Day themed cupcakes. Each child will go home with a box of cupcakes to share. Instructor Teyona Townsel of The Cook’s Creation. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Babysitting: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 19, Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 8-14. Class covers first aid basics, healthy treats, ideas for games and projects, safety concerns and diaper duty. Instructor Lucia Alejandro. $31 residents, $36 nonresidents.

Grief support classes begin

The next set of GriefShare classes takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 3 through May 12, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.

GriefShare is a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one and is led by Kathy and Jim Gray, members of Valley Christian Fellowship.

The classes are for anyone who has experienced a close loss, whether the loss happened years ago or recently.

The couple each lost their first spouse to rare forms of cancer, plus have suffered other losses.

The $20 registration fee and includes a workbook for the regular series of classes.

For details or to sign up for the group, contact the Grays at 253-905-5336.

For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.

LV has $25,000 for park upgrades

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is requesting applications for the 25th Annual Neighborhood Park Grant Program.

The city will award $25,000 toward park improvements proposed by neighborhood groups and other organizations that match funds for capital improvement projects. The deadline for submitting an application is Feb. 11.

Service groups, neighborhood groups, athletic organizations, and businesses can apply for all or a portion of the available $25,000 to match with their own funds and/or in-kind services and materials. Members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review the applications and make recommendations to the City Council about which project(s) should be funded.

Examples of qualifying projects include: land acquisition; purchase of playground equipment, picnic shelters, benches, signs, and landscape components; construction of sports courts such as tennis and basketball; development of hiking and biking paths; and athletic field development.

Interested parties may obtain application forms from the Recreation Office, 2920 Douglas St., or online at mylongview.com/recreation.

For additional information, call Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills at 442-5400.

