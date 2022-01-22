Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Exhibit opens at museum Jan. 25

A special exhibit titled Vestiges of the Iron Curtain Landscape: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White opens Jan. 25 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

The exhibit, which will be on display until March 19, features 30 enlarged black-and-white photos of landscape and architectural remnants from East Germany taken by Hans Schaufus during multiple visits he took there between 2006 and 2014. Schaufus is a retired Longview Public Library employee, artist, community advocate and photographer.

The “collection of images shows in raw detail the lasting impacts of the Deutsche Demokratische Republic (DDR) decades after reunification in 1990,” according to a press release from the museum.

In 1961, Schaufus was among 100,000 Army reservists called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis. His unit wasn’t sent to Berlin, but he decided to visit there in the fall of 1963.

He was “awed by the bleak landscape, much of it left over ruins from World War II” after spending many hours tramping around the walled off Eastern Sector, notes the release.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The museum is closed Sundays and Mondays.

The public may meet Schaufus from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 26. He also will be attending the museum’s First Thursday program via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.

For details about the exhibit and the First Thursday program, visit cowlitzcountyhistory.org or call the museum at 360-5777-3119.

Child screenings for youngsters

Free developmental preschool screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds who have not yet entered kindergarten take place for residents in the Kelso School District on Jan. 26 at Wallace Elementary School, 410 Elm St., Kelso.

Children will be screened in hearing, vision, speech/language, social/emotional, life skills, concepts and motor skills. Results are confidential.

Appointments are required.

Birth to 3-year-old screenings also are available. People interested in them should call for an appointment.

For details or to make an appointment, call 360-501-1672.

Free parent group offered

Incredible Years Basic Parent Training offered by Columbia Wellness is a free parenting program held via Zoom.

A set of classes will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesdays for 14 to 16 weeks starting Jan. 27 for parents of young children 2 to 8 years old who are on the autism spectrum or with language delays. The classes are designed to promote children’s emotional regulations, social competence, language skills, school readiness and relationships with others.

Topics include Child-Directed Play, Spotlighting Your Child’s Attention, Promoting Self-Regulation Skills, Social/Emotion Coaching, Effective Praise Rewards and Behavior Management.

A set of classes on building positive parenting skills for all parents of children 2 to 8 years old will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesdays for 16 weeks starting March 1.

The class is designed to provide tools and strategies to encourage positive behaviors, build relationships and manage conflict.

Topics include The Importance of Play, Communication Skills, Problem Solving, Effective Limit Setting, Praise and Rewards and Handling Misbehavior.

To sign up or for details, visit thecareprojectapp.com/classes/; call Selah Mitchell, M.Ed at 360-560-2694; or send an email to care@columbiawell.org.

