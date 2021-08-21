Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing, masks, supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours through Sept. 15.
Order fresh berries now
The deadline is approaching to order fresh local blueberries and strawberries from Kelso Lions Club members. The berries are cleaned and individually quick frozen in 10-pound boxes. The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 28 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 25.
The cost is $38 per box for both the blueberries and the strawberries. For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.
Money raised goes toward projects the Kelso Lions Club helps support including scholarships, local youth sports, vision and hearing care, and many other community activities.
Donate blood to Red Cross
The American Red Cross urges healthy people who have all types of blood to donate blood or platelets to ensure there is a stable blood supply available for patients.
A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Cathlamet
- : 1-6 p.m. Aug. 30, Norse Hall, 444 WA-409.
Longview
- : 1-6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 31, Cowlitz PUD, 961 12th Ave.; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27, Pacific Surgical Institute, 625 Ninth Ave.
Learn practices to improve property
A Living on the Land workshop takes place online via Zoom from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 2.
Southwest Washington small acreage landowners will learn practices to improve their properties and protect the environment. The course deals with real-life issues landowners must address when trying to manage their lands. Attendees will learn how to improve the soil, reduce mud and weeds, protect water quality, manage a small forest, develop a farm plan and more.
The cost of the course is $40 per family or household. Attendees must register by Aug. 25 by signing up online via Eventbrite at lolswwa.eventbrite.com.
The workshop series is sponsored by the Washington State University Extension.
For details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or Patrick Shults at patrick.shults@wsu.edu.
Two classes start at Parents Place
Two classes start in September at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
Active Parenting, the First Five Years
- : 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 9 for four weeks. Class is for families raising children from birth to 5 years old.
Battles, Hassles, Tantrums and Tears
- : 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 14 for four weeks. Class is on parental anger, children’s anger, calming techniques, discipline and more.
The fee for each class is $20 per week or $25 per week if attending as a couple. The fee can be adjusted if asked. Infants too young to walk are welcome. No child care is available.
To register or for details, call 360-414-9212, send a text to 360-360-6761, message @Parents Place Updates or send an email to kathiegriffin50@hotmail.com.
App competition open to students
Southwest Washington high school students are invited to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge hosted by U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground.
The competition is “a great way to spark STEM-related skills and creativity in students,” Herrera Beutler is quoted in a press release from her office. “I’m excited to host this great competition once again, and I look forward to seeing what our creative app builders produce this year,” she said.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Students in sixth through 12th grades who either reside in or attend a school located in Washington’s Third Congressional District are invited to create software applications, or “apps,” for mobile, tablet or computer devices on the platform of their choice.
Winners will be chosen from a group of judges consisting of STEM educators and technology professionals from Southwest Washington. The winning app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website, house.gov.
To register and read the competition rules, visit congressionalappchallenge.us. Submissions are due by Nov. 1. For questions regarding the competition, call Hererra Beutler’s Vancouver office at 360-695-6292.