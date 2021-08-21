Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing, masks, supplies needed

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them. In addition, he is collecting face masks for students.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.

In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours through Sept. 15.

Order fresh berries now

The deadline is approaching to order fresh local blueberries and strawberries from Kelso Lions Club members. The berries are cleaned and individually quick frozen in 10-pound boxes. The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 28 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 25.