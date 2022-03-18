Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Comedy competition

comes to Kelso

Promoter Jon Fox is bringing his Best of the Seattle International Comedy Competition series to the Kelso Theater Pub, 214 S. Pacific Ave.

The event is being moved because of a structural problem discovered at the Auburn Avenue Theater in Auburn, Washington, where the competition normally is held.

“The show must go on,” Fox, founder and producer of the competition, is quoted in a press release submitted to The Daily News.

“Many thanks to Mike Julian for working us into his schedule at the Kelso Theatre Pub,” Fox said.

The first show was in February. The rest of the shows in the spring series take place March 25, April 29 and May 20.

Tickets can purchased in advance online at bit.ly/3tgbtPx for $20 per person plus a service charge. If room, tickets may be sold at the door for $20 per person.

Reserve spot at retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The retreat centers have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. The centers officially reopen May 27. All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

LV Public Library launches BingePass

The Longview Public Library has introduced BingePass, a way to explore online content.

People can get unlimited streaming for seven days with a “single borrow,” according to information from the City of Longview.

Residents can update or get the Hoopla app from Google Play or the App Store, tap the “More” button in the bottom navigation to view the Hoopla BingePass. Available BingePasses include Hoopla magazines (current issues of more than 50 popular magazines) and The Great Courses videos.

Additional collections will be added this year.

To browse what’s available, visit hoopladigital.com/browse/binge.

Display your art at show

Local artists are invited to participate in the Columbian Artists Association’s 44th annual juried Spring Art Show, which will be held March 26 through April 16 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

The show is open to artists 18 years old and older from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon.

Details along with entry forms and the prospectus can be found online at columbianartists.org.

The show is open to the public.

— The Daily News

