Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Annual auction online once again
The Friends of Skamokawa is holding the “A Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com/fos2021 now through 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
According to organizers, “great gifts for the holidays and special getaways” are available.
Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/1894 Central School.
This is the 31st Cornucopia auction and the second time the auction has been held online.
Learn about 2022 Medicare
The Rainier Senior Center is hosting three seminars on Medicare during October with insurance representatives who will offer information for the 2022 Medicare coverage or the prescription drug plan.
The seminars take place at the center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 with Debra Kranyak with the Kaiser Foundation, from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 with Michael Leipzig with Schultz Financial and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 with Jess Matza with United Health Care.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Register kids for school program
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is offering a before- and after-school programs for elementary age school children from 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays at Kessler Elementary School.
The program includes healthy snacks, arts and crafts, sports and games, STEM and science and a safe environment.
The cost is $913 for a full year after-school program, $149 per month or $116 for drop-in tickets 10 to a package.
Advance registration is required. Register online at mylongview.com/recreation or call 360-442-5400.
LV library open on limited basis
The Longview Public Library is open on a limited basis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is located at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Masks are mandatory for anyone 5 years old and older. Masks will be provided if patrons don’t have them. People who can’t wear masks will be helped via the Library Drive-Thru. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Patrons can drop off donations of hardcover and paperback books, media materials (DVD, CD, audiobooks) and magazines through the drive-thru, pick up Friends of the Library purchases, pick up tax forms, get printing/copying help and more.
For details on the Library Drive-Thru, visit longviewlibrary.org/techtipholds.php.
Computers are available for 60-minute time slots and free Wi-Fi is available.
The Ask a Librarian service is available at longviewlibrary.org/askalibrarian.php.
The library is closed Sundays. Holiday closures are Nov. 11, 25 and 26, and Dec. 24 and 25.
For details, call the library at 360-442-5300.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Oct. 14
- : 6 p.m., Evaluating Mason Bees Cocoons. Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to evaluate mason bee cocoons for disease and explain how to ensure what’s in a mason bee cocoon is viable.
Oct. 19
- : noon, Selecting Drought Tolerant Plants. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will describe how to select drought tolerant plants and tips on buying them.
Oct. 20
- : 6 p.m., Propagating Plants. Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will demonstrate different techniques used for producing new plants from existing ones.
Oct. 26
- : noon, Making a Rain Garden. Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will discuss environmentally friendly ways to create a native plant oasis that soaks up rain water including where to place the garden, how to build it and what plants to consider planting in it.
Oct. 27
- : 6 p.m., Spice of Life (Growing Herbs). Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will show hot to plant, grow and harvest popular herbs, and what to do with them after harvesting, such as preserving, storing and using them.
Nov. 2
- : noon, Affordable Landscaping. Master Gardener Wendy Santiago will discuss how to bring texture, form, shape, functionality, balance and color into the landscape design and will discuss common mistake made by the novice landscaper.
Nov 3
- : 6 p.m., Critter Control Pests in Your Garden. Master Gardener Art Fuller will offer tips to make the garden and home less inviting to four-legged “friends” that may enter the home or treat plants like a buffet.
Nov. 9
- : noon, Winter Care of Houseplants. Master Gardener Kate Martin will discuss different types of houseplants to grow, how to care for them and how to avoid many problems associated with indoor plants.
Nov. 10: 6 p.m., Bonsai for Beginners: Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to create a Bonsai with a new tree purchased at a nursery. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer time related to bonsais.