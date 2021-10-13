Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Masks are mandatory for anyone 5 years old and older. Masks will be provided if patrons don’t have them. People who can’t wear masks will be helped via the Library Drive-Thru. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Patrons can drop off donations of hardcover and paperback books, media materials (DVD, CD, audiobooks) and magazines through the drive-thru, pick up Friends of the Library purchases, pick up tax forms, get printing/copying help and more.

For details on the Library Drive-Thru, visit longviewlibrary.org/techtipholds.php.

Computers are available for 60-minute time slots and free Wi-Fi is available.

The Ask a Librarian service is available at longviewlibrary.org/askalibrarian.php.

The library is closed Sundays. Holiday closures are Nov. 11, 25 and 26, and Dec. 24 and 25.

For details, call the library at 360-442-5300.

