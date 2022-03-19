Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1958 gathers

Classmates, spouses and friends of the Kelso High School class of 1958 are invited to meet for a no-host luncheon at noon March 22, at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Learn how to transfer property

Castle Rock attorney Chris Roubicek will discuss the transfer of non-titled property, which can include furniture, photos, books, dishes, tools, jewelry, etc., in the “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Plate” workshop.

The event takes place via zoom at noon March 24 at bit.ly/3GPDv9h. The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345. People also can call in at 1-253-215-8782 with the same meeting ID and password. People without a Zoom account can sign up for one for free at zoom.us.

Attendees will learn about decision options, including initiating discussions, determining distribution options and setting ground rules for transferring non-titled property.

The workshop is sponsored by the Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners. For help, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

Reduce the risk of falls

A free webinar on how to reduce the risk of falling down takes place at 1 p.m. March 24.

Licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert Adrian Cagigas will discuss the risk factors for falling, safety measures to take in the home, and exercises and fitness routines for older adults to reduce their likelihood of falling.

To register for the webinar or for details visit PrestigeCanHelp.com

Apply for a health field scholarship

A scholarship for students going into the health field is available from the Beta Sigma Phi City Council of Longview-Kelso.

The yearly scholarship is given in honor of deceased Beta Sigma Phi members.

To apply for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be residents of Cowlitz, Lewis or Wahkiakum counties in Washington; or Columbia County in Oregon. Non-residents can apply if their are attending school in Cowlitz or Wahkiakum counties.

Applicants must show a financial need and a sincere intent to reach their health field goals. A student awarded the scholarship in a current year may apply for one additional year.

Application forms are available at area high schools and colleges.

The application deadline is March 25. They should be sent to Diane Whitten, 574 Beebe Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611.

For details, send an email to pointer1981@yahoo.com.

Dads: Speak out at March 26 forum

“Fathers Matter,” a community conversation with dads takes place from 8:30 a.m. to non March 26 in the gym at Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

At the conversation, fathers will have the opportunity to tell various service providers how they can provide services to support fathers and their families.

The event is open to any dad who may feel he hasn’t been heard such as dads going through divorce/custody who may feel they have been treated unfairly, dads dealing with criminal court or struggling to pay child support and more.

Lunch will be provided. Fathers who participate will be given a $50 gift card and entered into a drawing for a free night at Great Wolf Lodge with four water park passes and a $360 gift card to use during the stay.

The event is limited to 50 participants. Fathers should register at eventbright.com. Once there, search for “Fathers Matter” to find the event.

Social distancing and masks are required.

Women educators offer scholarship

Members of the Chi-Cowlitz Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization of women educators, are offering a scholarship/grant-in-aid to a female high school senior in Cowlitz County who is going into the education field.

Applications for the $500 Pat Sawyer Memorial Scholarship/Grant-In-Aid are available from high school counselors and on the Chi Chapter’s website at www.dkgchiwa.weebly.com.

Complete criteria and mailing information is included on the applications, which must be returned by April 20.

For details, call Anne at 360-425-6400 or check the chapter’s website.

Apply for free garden bed

Community members interested in possibly receiving a free raised garden bed at their home can submit an application for the opportunity to get one.

The Master Gardener Raised Bed program began in 2012 to promote vegetable gardening in Cowlitz County.

Fifteen people will be selected to have a raised bed built for them that includes soil.

For an application, contact Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or send and email to garyf@wsu.edu.

Applications are due March 30, for the program sponsored by the Washington State University Master Gardeners of Cowlitz County.

People who receive raised beds will have access to a mentor to answer their gardening questions.

Sell antique, vintage items

The Friends of Skamokawa will hold their annual Antique sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 and 9 and from noon to 4 p.m. April 10 at the River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.

Local vendors are invited to participate and are encouraged to call Office Manager Lori Cagle at 360-795-3007 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com for details.

Vendors do not have to be present to sell. Money raised will go toward maintaining property and providing programs and services for the community through the River Life Interpretive Center.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.