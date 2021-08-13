Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 14 at Roland’s Winery in Longview.

“We are deeply disappointed to have to take this last-minute action, but the health and well being of our members and our responsibility to act with the entire local community’s well being in mind must come first,” chairperson Summer O’Neill is quoted n the release.

CCDCC members have been holding their monthly general memberships meetings via Zoom since spring 2020 and “just recently decided to continue doing so out of an abundance of caution,” vice chairperson Jim Young said in the release.

“Saturday’s celebration outside at Roland’s was to have been our first in-person get-together in well over a year, so making this call was tough, but it’s the right decision,” he said.

The event will be rescheduled.

TL Senior Alumni Reunion on Aug. 21

The Toutle Lake Senior Alumni Reunion takes place starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 in the multipurpose room of the high school, 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.

A potluck dinner starts at 5 p.m.