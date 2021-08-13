Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Movies at the Lake returns
The Friday Night Outdoor Movies at the Lake series returns Aug. 13 with the feature film “Wall-E.”
The movies are shown at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea Park and begin at dusk at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Pre-show activities begin at 7 p.m.
Pizza, popcorn and candy will be available for purchase.
The free community event is made possible by Fibre Federal Credit Union, Bicoastal Media (the Peak 98.3 and Rocket 107) and Longview Parks and Recreation.
The remaining schedule
Aug. 20
- : “Inside Out.”
Aug. 27
- : “Tom & Jerry The Movie.”
For details, call Longview Recreation at 360-442-5400.
‘Give ’em Hell Harry’ dinner postponed
The annual “Give ’em Hell Harry” dinner sponsored by the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee has been canceled because of the rise in the county’s number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee.
The event was scheduled for Aug. 14 at Roland’s Winery in Longview.
“We are deeply disappointed to have to take this last-minute action, but the health and well being of our members and our responsibility to act with the entire local community’s well being in mind must come first,” chairperson Summer O’Neill is quoted n the release.
CCDCC members have been holding their monthly general memberships meetings via Zoom since spring 2020 and “just recently decided to continue doing so out of an abundance of caution,” vice chairperson Jim Young said in the release.
“Saturday’s celebration outside at Roland’s was to have been our first in-person get-together in well over a year, so making this call was tough, but it’s the right decision,” he said.
The event will be rescheduled.
TL Senior Alumni Reunion on Aug. 21
The Toutle Lake Senior Alumni Reunion takes place starting at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 in the multipurpose room of the high school, 5050 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle.
A potluck dinner starts at 5 p.m.
Senior alumni includes anyone who attended a class at Toutle Lake schools 40-plus yeas ago. It is not necessary to have graduated with the class. This year, that includes classes through the 1981 graduating year.
Coffee, punch, water and table service will be provided. Organizers suggest people with last names starting with the letter A-M bring a hot dish and people with last names starting with N through Z bring a salad, dessert or other culinary delight.
For details, email Vicky Howard at lvhoward@comcast.net, Rickey Foster at foster6661@comcast.net or Arlene Smith at grandmasmith3@hotmail.com.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
Aug. 17
- : noon, Tending the Garden; Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how and when to harvest vegetables for the best taste and longer shelf life.
Aug. 24
- : noon, Saving Seeds; Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain how to gather and store seeds for the next year and beyond.
Aug. 31
- : noon, Growing Garlic; Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to raise garlic. She will demonstrate how and when to plant, what to plant and why, and how to care for and harvest garlic.
Clothing, school supplies needed
Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons once again is collecting coats, hats, socks and school supplies for local students who need them.
People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up. He also will provide additional details on items needed.
In addition, Fibre Federal Credit Union has joined with Ammons starting in August. People are welcome to bring items to any Fibre branch during regular business hours through Sept. 15.
Learn practices to improve property
A Living on the Land workshop takes place online via Zoom from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 7 through Nov. 2.
Southwest Washington small acreage landowners will learn practices to improve their properties and protect the environment. The course deals with real-life issues landowners must address when trying to manage their lands. Attendees will learn how to improve the soil, reduce mud and weeds, protect water quality, manage a small forest, develop a farm plan and more.
The cost of the course is $40 per family or household. Attendees must register by Aug. 25 by signing up online via Eventbrite at lolswwa.eventbrite.com.
The workshop series is sponsored by the Washington State University Extension.
For details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or Patrick Shults at patrick.shults@wsu.edu.
— The Daily News