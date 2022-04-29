Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Runners offer scholarship

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering two scholarships to high school seniors in the class of 2022 in Cowlitz County. The $500 scholarships are for students who plan to attend college or a technical/trade school. The money will be sent directly to the recipients’ student accounts at the educational institution they choose to attend.

Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least two years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishments.

Although the scholarship is not a “needs based” one, the CVR scholarship committee may consider personal and financial hardships in making its decisions, according to a press release from the group.

Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).

To receive an application, send an email to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.org. The application deadline is May 5.

Hilander Theatre does ‘Grease’

Kelso High School’s Hilander Theatre members are performing “Grease” (the musical) at 7 p.m. May 7, 13 and 14 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and at 3 p.m. May 8 (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

The musical is based on the book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

Tickets are $15 per person for adults, $12 per person for elder patrons and $10 per person for children and students.

Mark your calendar for KGC plant sale

Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding their Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at 7 Northlake Place, Longview.

A variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruits, vegetables, trees and shrubs will be sold along with some yard art, gift items and planters.

A large Garden on Wheels, a roll-about wooden frame on casters holding 12 grow bags complete with soil, also will be available to buy.

The club accepts cash only. Prices will be 50% off after 1 p.m.

Money raised will go to support the Lower Columbia School Gardens’ Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects throughout the community.

Plant sale and tomatopalooza

Washington State University Cowlitz County Master Gardeners are holding a plant sale and tomatopalooza sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the Cowlitz Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

According to organizers, a great variety of vegetables, herbs, garden plants and Master Gardener crafts will be available at the fundraiser. For a list of plants, visit cowlitzcomg.com/plant-sale.

Raffles will be held throughout the day and Master Gardeners will answer people’s gardening questions.

AAUW offers scholarship

Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2022-2023 school year which begins in the fall of 2022.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two years of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.

The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.

Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.

Completed applications must be postmarked by May 30.

LV garden club offers grant

Members of the Longview Garden Club are offering small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Cowlitz County $100 in grant money for implementing a selected garden/flowerbox project.

Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants should submit a basic garden/flower box plan with an appropriate budget. The grant money cannot be used for contracted labor. It is to be used to buy plants, planting material, hardware and other related materials.

After the project is completed, garden club members will visit the location, take photographs and place a small sponsorship sign approximately 3 by 5 inches on the flower box. Other photos of any aspect of the project would be appreciated by club members.

To apply, send the organization’s name, address and phone number and answer if funding has been received from the government or other organizations for similar projects. In addition, an explanation of how the grant money will be used should be provided.

Send the information to LongviewGardenClubofWA@gmail.com. The deadline is June 30.

— The Daily News

