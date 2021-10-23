Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The Lay Counseling Clinic is in the basement of Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way in Longview.

Get tickets for benefit doll tea

The 49th Annual Doll Tea hosted by members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.

The suggested donation is $15 per person. All donations will benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center which provides toys, clothes and other gifts for area families who are struggling to get by.

Dolls dressed, decorated and donated by local volunteers will be on display. The dolls also will benefit the Christmas Center.

Entertainment will be provided by the actors of “Shanghaied in Astoria,” a musical melodrama performed every summer by the Astor Street Opry Company in Astoria.

The tea this year is being held in memory of Megan Evans. Her “Boots and Shoes” will be on display and the footwear will benefit local families through the Christmas Center.

Children’s Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said “money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas.”