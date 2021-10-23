Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Halloween costume giveaway Sunday
A free Halloween costume giveaway sponsored by the Costume Closet for Kids takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Longview Highlands Neighborhood Association community building, 292 21st Ave., Longview.
Costumes are for children 17 years old and younger who are in need of a Halloween costume. The child and a guardian must be present. Costumes will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
For details, call Ivy Masters at 360-703-8445.
Free financial literacy training
A free three-part financial literacy training, Money Smart for Young People, takes place virtually and in person from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.
The Cowlitz Community Network is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Highlands Neighborhood Association and the Revitalization Association of South Kelso to offer the training.
Bailey Roberts with Fibre will lead the classes. Topics are Setting Financial Goals on Oct. 26, Cash Flow and Budgeting on Nov. 2 and The Importance of Saving on Nov. 9.
Youngsters in Cowlitz County can attend virtually via Zoom; in person at the Highlands Community Center, 292 21st Ave., Longview; or in person at the R-ASK South Kelso Community Center at 615 S. Fourth Ave., Kelso. Masks and social distancing are required for people who attend in person.
Youngsters can register online at CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com or call 360-442-7089.
Attendees who complete all three sessions qualify for $5 from Fibre Federal Credit Union to open a savings account.
RAL class of ’71 holds luncheon
All classmates and spouses of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are invited to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Mill City Grill, 1260 Commerce Ave., Longview.
For details, call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.
Learn about estate planning
Attorney Amanda Proujan will lead a Wills and Estates class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 27 to Nov. 10, in the small recreation room at Longview Parks and Recreation, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.
The class is for Washington and Oregon residents only, who are 18 years old and older.
Attendees will learn the basics of estate planning and the probate process. Wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives (living wills) and community property agreements will be addressed. People with estates under $1 million with no unusual circumstances can sign a simple will, health care directive and durable power of attorney on the third night of the class.
The cost is $111 per person for city residents or $116 per person for out-of-city residents.
To register, stop by the Parks and Rec office, call 360-442-5400 or visit https://bit.ly/3v5mweY.
Church accepting candy donations
Organizers of the Trunk or Treat event set to take place at Kelso First Baptist Church on Halloween are accepting donations of candy for the event now through Halloween.
Candy can be dropped off at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays.
A list of Halloween events in the area will be published online and in the print edition Oct. 27.
Lay counseling sessions offered
New clients are being accepted at the Lay Counseling Clinic.
Ten free one-hour sessions are offered with a trained counselor. The counselors are supervised by a professional psychologist.
Appointments are available for vaccinated adult individuals and couples. Masks are required and will be provided. Appointments also are available via Zoom.
To schedule an appointment, call Elizabeth Jacobsen at 360-577-1059 or call 360-423-6380.
The Lay Counseling Clinic is in the basement of Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way in Longview.
Get tickets for benefit doll tea
The 49th Annual Doll Tea hosted by members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.
The suggested donation is $15 per person. All donations will benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center which provides toys, clothes and other gifts for area families who are struggling to get by.
Dolls dressed, decorated and donated by local volunteers will be on display. The dolls also will benefit the Christmas Center.
Entertainment will be provided by the actors of “Shanghaied in Astoria,” a musical melodrama performed every summer by the Astor Street Opry Company in Astoria.
The tea this year is being held in memory of Megan Evans. Her “Boots and Shoes” will be on display and the footwear will benefit local families through the Christmas Center.
Children’s Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said “money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas.”
Reservations are required to attend the tea. To reserve a spot, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.
Early Christmas bazaar in LV
A Christmas Bazaar sponsored by Annie and Co. takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 30 at 2260 Cascade Way, Longview.
The bazaar also takes place the same hours Nov. 5 and 6.
Check out The Daily News on Oct. 31 for a list of holiday bazaars being held in the area.
— The Daily News