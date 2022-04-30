Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Youth, Family Link open gym returns

Open gym returns from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, starting May 6 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

People of all ages are welcome to play in the gym and use the equipment available. Children must have an adult with them to attend.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

ESA welcomes new members

Each year on May 4, Epsilon Sigma Alpha members celebrate the group’s Founders Day. ESA, established in 1929, is “dedicated to the promotion of continuing education and philanthropic activities that make a positive difference in the world,” according to information submitted to The Daily News.

A tradition of the group is to welcome new members in early May as part of the Founders Day Celebrations.

The local chapter celebration begins with a dinner starting at 6 p.m. at Teri’s Restaurant, 3225 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Reservations must be made by May 2. People interested in attending are asked to leave a message for Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.

New exercise class begins

A Body Balance exercise class takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting May 3 in the Youth and Family Link gym, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Body Balance is a whole body workout designed to help people develop and/or maintain a healthy lifestyle by performing various exercises and movements.

Peggy Swanson and Jenny Carroll are the instructors.

The May session costs $45 or $5 per class. No drop ins will be accepted.

To register, visit linkprogram.org.

Celebrate with Sons of Norway

All Scandinavians are invited to celebrate with Sons of Norway members at the group’s Syttende Mai event from 1 to 3 p.m. May 14 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

The program will feature the history of the celebration in Norway presented by Rick Swee, the group’s Norwegian language instructor. A photo journey of the celebration in Norway also will be featured. Afterward, a Scandinavian smorgasbord will be available featuring assorted open-faced sandwiches, assorted cheese and cracker platters, smoked salmon, pickled herring, fruit and vegetable platters and rommegrut. Desserts, coffee, tea and water also will be served. Desserts include almond bars, krumkake and sandbakkles.

A raffle will be held for a Kransekake, a traditional Norwegian wedding cake. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. The raffle will end the afternoon.

The cost for everything is $10 per person.

Prospective attendees are asked to RSVP by May 6 to reserve a seat. Call Nancy at 360-423-2769 or send an email to rockinthreads618@gmail.com.

Garden club holds home, garden sale

Longview Garden Club members are holding a home and garden sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 in the Heron Pointe Community Center, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Some of the many plants for sale include fall gold raspberries, various tomatoes, irises, red hot pokers, strawberries, and hens and chicks. In addition, they offer home items.

Cash only will be accepted.

Get rid of that unsafe waste

A household hazardous waste mobile collection event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the Kalama River Road Recycling Center next to Haydu Park, Kalama.

For people unable to attend, the permanent collection area is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

The collections are for hazardous waste generated by residences. No business waste will be collected.

Unlabeled products, leaking containers, containers larger than five gallons, explosives, radioactive material and biological or infectious waste will not be accepted. Products should be in their original containers.

Damaged containers should be placed inside other containers to contain leaks. When transporting the waste, place it in the trunk or rear of the vehicle and prevent it from tipping over or spilling.

The event is sponsored by Cowlitz County in conjunction with the City of Kalama and the Washington State Department of Ecology with appreciation to the City of Kalama for volunteering the use of the parking lot. Traffic control and educational material are provided by members of the Washington State University Cooperative Extension’s Master Composter/Recycler and Master Gardener programs.

For details, call Waste Control at 360-425-4302.

AAUW offers scholarship

Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2022-2023 school year which begins in the fall of 2022.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two yeas of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.

The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.

Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.

Completed applications must be postmarked by May 30.

Register for theater camp

The Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts with a production of “The Jungle Book.”

The first 60 students in first through eighth grades who register and pay the $65 tuition will be able to participate. Limited scholarships are available.

The weeklong theater camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 20-24 and concludes with performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m. June 25.

To register, visit bit.ly/309lEhj.

Gallery offers slide show of sculptures

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

Kelso, LV Kiwanis welcome guests

The Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club invites people to attend a meeting to learn about the club.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to a press release from a local member.

For more than a century, Kiwanis has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy regardless of the community in which they live, according to the press release.

The local club holds several fundraisers each year to provide funds for many groups and projects including Longview’s Early Head Start, the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy, Luggage of Love, the Children’s Discovery Museum, the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Reading Is Fundamental, Relay for Life, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Salvation Army food bank, Community House, Parents Place and Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital among others. The group also provides money for scholarships for local high school seniors.

The club meets at noon Thursdays at the Kelso Senior Center. People interested in leaning about the Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club are asked to call or email Gregory Hannon at 360-423-0358, ghannon49@msn.com.

Library’s seed program returns

The Longview Public Library’s Seed Library program is back.

People with library cards can pick up seed kits containing a combination of vegetable and flower seeds at the two circulation desks in the library or at the library’s drive-thru window.

The first 100 card holders who pick up a kit will get a deluxe version that includes a rain-resistant notebook and a ticket for future prize drawings, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The Longview Public Library started the seed bank program in early 2020 to provide local vegetation and gardening information to the community.

The library requests only one kit is picked up per household. For some varieties of plants, patrons are encouraged to save seeds to be used next year.



