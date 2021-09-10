Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Rotary’s Quacker 5000 raffle returns

The Rotary Club of Kelso’s 32nd Annual Quacker 5000 rubber duck raffle returns Sept. 12 during the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.

The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4,000 tagged rubber ducks will be dropped through the chute of a cement mixer filled with water. People can “adopt” a duck by purchasing a ticket for $10. The person whose duck is the first to cross the finish line out of the chute wins $5,000 cash. Runners up receive various other prizes. The winning duck “owner” does not have to be present to win.

Money raised from the duck “adoptions” goes toward providing scholarships to local high school graduates, the Catlin Rotary Spray Park, the Kelso Rotary Skate Park and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving free books to children from birth to five years old, according to a press release from the Rotary club.