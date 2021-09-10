Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Rotary’s Quacker 5000 raffle returns
The Rotary Club of Kelso’s 32nd Annual Quacker 5000 rubber duck raffle returns Sept. 12 during the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.
The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 4,000 tagged rubber ducks will be dropped through the chute of a cement mixer filled with water. People can “adopt” a duck by purchasing a ticket for $10. The person whose duck is the first to cross the finish line out of the chute wins $5,000 cash. Runners up receive various other prizes. The winning duck “owner” does not have to be present to win.
Money raised from the duck “adoptions” goes toward providing scholarships to local high school graduates, the Catlin Rotary Spray Park, the Kelso Rotary Skate Park and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving free books to children from birth to five years old, according to a press release from the Rotary club.
The Kelso Rotary duck raffle was founded in 1989 by then Rotary Club of Kelso President Don Lemmons, according to the press release. The plan was to create a fundraiser that was different from the standard dinner and auction format. For the first raffle, rubber ducks from Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada, were rented. Later, Rotary club members purchased their own rubber ducks, sharing them and the expense with three other Rotary Clubs, notes the release. Today, the Kelso Rotary group has shared ownership of the rubber ducks with the Rotary Club of Lacey, Wash.
The first year the raffle was held, the club raised $2,000. In recent years about $40,000 is raised annually, according to the press release.
Senior center needs donations
A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Senior center members are accepting donations of items from people who would like to donate, have leftover items from garage or yard sales or who are cleaning out their closets. The center cannot accept furniture or large appliances at this time.
Items can be dropped off at the center between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. For people who can’t drop off items, call the center at 360-636-0210 to arrange to have them picked up.
LPL’s seed program open
The Longview Public Library’s seed library program is open.
People with library cards can request up to 10 packets seeds, one packet per variety, according to the library’s website. To order seeds, visit longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php. People also should select five alternative choices in case any of their first choices are unavailable. A household can receive up to 10 packets per library card holder. People are encouraged to save seed from varieties marked “easy.”
Library staff will notify patrons when they can pick up their seeds. The library’s drive-through is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
People who don’t have a library card can register for one on the library’s website or during library hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Local filmmaker exposition set
Stageworks Northwest Theatre is holding a Local Filmmaker Exposition Oct. 15 and 16 at the theater, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview.
The event features films made by local artists including Drake Dalgleish, Julisa Wright, Michalyn Steiner-Killian, Brandon Reardon, Reena Dutt, Johnny Winningham, Jacob Rohrbach, Eric Wright and more.
Anyone who has a film they would like to be considered to be featured is asked to email organizer Winningham at winninghamjohnny@gmail.com.
The event will be free to spectators. Donations will be accepted and go to Stageworks Northwest for promoting and sponsoring local film projects.
Community House Cares Dinner set
Community House on Broadway’s 11th Annual Cares Campaign Dinner takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the CORE Health Youth Activity Center, 1400 Commerce Ave., Longview. The center is in the former Korten’s building. The event was moved from Aug 24.
The meal will be catered by Hop-n-Grape. A silent auction will feature children’s art Guests are encouraged to tour the activity center after dinner.
Table sponsorships are $300 for eight people. Individual tickets are $40 each.
Payment made be made online at choblv.org or mail checks to Community House on Broadway, P.O. Box 403, Longview, WA 98632.
For details, call Julie Rinard at 306-747-1394 or send her an email to juliear@choblv.org.
Community House has two clean and sober homeless recovery centers in Longview. Community House on Broadway is a 501©3 nonprofit organization serving the area since 1988.
Register kids for school programs
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department is offering before- and after-school programs for elementary age school children.
All state and local health guidelines will be followed.
The cost is $1,043 for a full year after-school program or $833 for a full year before-school program.
Per month cost is $149 for the after-school program and $119 for the before-school program.
Drop in tickets are $116 for a 10-pack at Columbia Valley Gardens and $99 for a 10-pack at Robert Gray and Northlake.
Advance registration is required. To register or for details, call 360-442-5400.
Times and locations
Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School (2644, 30th Ave, Longview): 3:15-5:30 p.m.
Northlake Elementary School (2210 Olympia Way, Longview): 7:15-8:45 a.m. and 3:15-5:30 p.m.
Robert Gray Elementary School ( 4622 Ohio St., Longview): 7-8:45 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
