Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso Senior Center opening
The Kelso Senior Center opened Monday. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
A reopening work party starts at 9 a.m. today at the center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
Volunteers are needed for general cleaning, pressure washing, spraying weeds, weeding flower beds and laying down bark dust, trimming bushes and other ongoing remodeling projects.
Sandwiches, chips and beverages will be served at noon.
For details, call Sandy at 360-749-3963, Dick at 360-749-3964 or Vic at 360-431-7553.
Rummage sale at senior center
A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Set up takes place starting at 3 p.m. July 15 and organizers note they “can use all the help” they can get for setting up and taking down at 3 p.m. July 16.
New items are being brought into the center every day so there is a variety of items to choose from, according to organizers. Starting at 1 p.m. July 16, all clothing will be $1 per bag.
SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
The schedule
July 15: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Commercial Loan Readiness. An interactive conversation with certified SCORE mentors and commercial lenders on what is needed to get a commercial loan for a business. To register, visit conta.cc/3qkwjeT or go to vancouver.score.org.
July 24: 10-11:30 a.m., Growing Your Business—Marketing Your Business. Learn how to evaluate business marketing options to develop collateral, public relations, advertising, online and social media, cause and event marketing and more. To register, visit conta.cc/2Sk2dLT or go to vancouver.score.org.
July 27: 11:30 a.m.-1p.m., Shortcut to a Business Plan—The Business Model Canvas. Learn how to “sketch” the nine important elements of a business plan on a single sheet of paper to visualize the important relationships necessary between intended customers, the value proposition, operations and communications. To register visit conta.cc/3zQe45q or go to vancouverscore.org.
Entries sought for art show
The Art in the Park event featuring work from members of the Columbian Artists Association returns Aug. 21. The juried event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.
The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to a Daily News archived story.
Members of the group extend a call to artists and fine crafters in “almost any media” to join the juried event. The fee for a booth at the event is $50.
Applications are available at The Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview; or online at columbianartists.com.
The deadline to turn in applications is Aug. 10.
— The Daily News