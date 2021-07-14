Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Kelso Senior Center opening

The Kelso Senior Center opened Monday. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

A reopening work party starts at 9 a.m. today at the center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Volunteers are needed for general cleaning, pressure washing, spraying weeds, weeding flower beds and laying down bark dust, trimming bushes and other ongoing remodeling projects.

Sandwiches, chips and beverages will be served at noon.

For details, call Sandy at 360-749-3963, Dick at 360-749-3964 or Vic at 360-431-7553.

Rummage sale at senior center

A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Set up takes place starting at 3 p.m. July 15 and organizers note they “can use all the help” they can get for setting up and taking down at 3 p.m. July 16.

New items are being brought into the center every day so there is a variety of items to choose from, according to organizers. Starting at 1 p.m. July 16, all clothing will be $1 per bag.

SCORE offers free webinars