Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Tailgate book sale in Woodland
The Friends of the Woodland Community Library are holding a tailgate book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 at 828 Goerig St., Woodland.
Mystery, fiction, romance, children’s books and more can be purchased from the back of pickup trucks at the future site of the Woodland library.
Buyers can fill one of the group’s bags for $8. According to information submitted to The Daily News, using the group’s bags and paying up front will make it easier for the group to manage the sale. Credit cards will be accepted.
Money from book sales goes toward funding library activities and supports the future library.
For details, call 360-225-2294.
AARP Tax Aide offers assistance
A session of tax help has been scheduled by the Longview area Tax Aide group to help taxpayers who have received letters from the Internal Revenue Service or who have questions about their tax returns.
Tax Aide is required to provide its services via the “car hop” model because of the Cowlitz County COVID-19 level, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Help will be offered between noon and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the parking lot of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
A Tax Aide volunteer will greet taxpayers in the library parking lot as they arrive.
People who want assistance should bring a photo identification, Social Security card or statement and all tax documents, including any letters from the IRS, if received.
For updates and/or details, call 360-747-7041.
Remember POWs, MIAs on Sept. 17
Toutle Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 10882 members are hosting a Prisoners of War (POW) and people missing in action (MIA) event at 6 p.m. Sept. 17, at the post, 323 Cornell Road, Toutle.
The public is invited to attend.
Free park days for rest of year
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2021 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.
The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.