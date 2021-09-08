Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Tailgate book sale in Woodland

The Friends of the Woodland Community Library are holding a tailgate book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 at 828 Goerig St., Woodland.

Mystery, fiction, romance, children’s books and more can be purchased from the back of pickup trucks at the future site of the Woodland library.

Buyers can fill one of the group’s bags for $8. According to information submitted to The Daily News, using the group’s bags and paying up front will make it easier for the group to manage the sale. Credit cards will be accepted.

Money from book sales goes toward funding library activities and supports the future library.

For details, call 360-225-2294.

AARP Tax Aide offers assistance

A session of tax help has been scheduled by the Longview area Tax Aide group to help taxpayers who have received letters from the Internal Revenue Service or who have questions about their tax returns.

Tax Aide is required to provide its services via the “car hop” model because of the Cowlitz County COVID-19 level, according to information submitted to The Daily News.