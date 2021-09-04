Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

SCORE offers free webinars
SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.
SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.
Sept. 8: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Preparing for Growth. Learn what changes when a business transitions from start up to growth. Learn the top four reasons businesses that make it past their first year don’t make it past year five. To register, visit bit.ly/2WNMbvN or vancouver.score.org
- .
Sept. 11: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Return to Normalcy. Learn how to achieve success and reach goals after being challenged by COVID, lockdowns, protests, economic uncertainty and more. To register, visit bit.ly/3iiCYE1 or vancouver.score.org
- .
Sept. 18: 10-11:30 a.m., What’s the Right Business Entity for You? Learn the pros and cons of the primary business entities: sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company, C corporation and S corporation and which one best fits a current business plan or long-term needs. To register, visit conta.cc/3gKzt8f or vancouver.score.org
- .
Sept. 25: 10-11:30 a.m., Growing Your Business—Financial Management. (Part five of the Growing Your Business series). Learn the basic business financial information that is critically important to accomplish the goal and learn how to organize to get that information. To register, visit conta.cc/3DyCGRR or vancouver.score.or
- g.
Grief support classes begin
The next set of GriefShare classes takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16-Jan. 20, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2844 30th Ave., Longview.
GriefShare is a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one and is led by Kathy and Jim Gray, members of Valley Christian Fellowship.
The classes are for anyone who has experienced a close loss, whether the loss happened years ago or recently.
The couple each lost their first spouse to rare forms of cancer.
GriefShare is a network of 12,000 churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups.
The cost is $15 and includes a workbook for the regular series of classes.
A special class, Loss of a Spouse, takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The cost of that workbook is $5.
For details or to sign up for the group, contact Jim Gray at 253-905-5336.
For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.
Harvest Classic walk/run set
The 2021 Harvest Classic 5K/10K walk/run has been scheduled for Oct. 2. The annual event organized by Longview Early Edition Rotary Club members and with numerous sponsors behind it, benefits the CAP Help Warehouse for people in need in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.
People can register online at rotaryharvestclassic.org for the event that also includes a 1/4-mile Pee Wee Fun Run. Walkers/runners also can register the day of the event between 7 and 8 a.m. at LifeWorks, 906 New York St. The 10K run/walk starts from LifeWorks at 8:30 a.m., the 5K run/walk starts at 8:45 a.m. and the Pee Wee Fun Run starts at 9:45 a.m.
The fee is $28 per person plus a registration fee if registered online up through Sept. 27. The fee the day of the race is $35 per person. Race T-shirts are available to order online if reserved by Sept. 15. A limited number of T-shirts will be for sale on race day.