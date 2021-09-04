Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

A special class, Loss of a Spouse, takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The cost of that workbook is $5.

For details or to sign up for the group, contact Jim Gray at 253-905-5336.

For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.

Harvest Classic walk/run set

The 2021 Harvest Classic 5K/10K walk/run has been scheduled for Oct. 2. The annual event organized by Longview Early Edition Rotary Club members and with numerous sponsors behind it, benefits the CAP Help Warehouse for people in need in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

People can register online at rotaryharvestclassic.org for the event that also includes a 1/4-mile Pee Wee Fun Run. Walkers/runners also can register the day of the event between 7 and 8 a.m. at LifeWorks, 906 New York St. The 10K run/walk starts from LifeWorks at 8:30 a.m., the 5K run/walk starts at 8:45 a.m. and the Pee Wee Fun Run starts at 9:45 a.m.