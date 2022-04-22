 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Spring

Fox Creek Trail cleanup April 23

Members of the Friends of Fox Creek are holding their annual Fox Creek Trail cleanup from 9 am. to noon April 23. The event is being conducted in partnership with the City of Rainier and Riverside Community Church.

Volunteers will remove ivy and blackberries and spread bark chips donated by Pacific Fibre of Longview.

Attendees are asked to bring leather gloves and hand tools if they have them. Some tools will be provided.

Volunteers should park on C Street between W. Second and W. Third in the parking lot of Riverside Community Church.

Cookies and beverages will be available at noon.

Humane Society needs dog, cat food

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons has partnered with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County to collect dog and cat food for the society.

Food can be dropped off during business hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the society, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview.

For details, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Reserve spot at retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The retreat centers have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. The centers officially reopen May 27. All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

— The Daily News

Death Notices

Beebe — Janice Marie, 75 of Longview, died April 16 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Death Notices

Knowles — Lonnie C., 48, of Longview, died April 11 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services.

Death Notices

Fiest — Donna Jean, 88, of Toutle, died April 17 at home. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

Goodrich — Dale D., 40, of Castle Rock, died April 14. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

