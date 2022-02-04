Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of 1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Love and Logic class starts soon

Love and Logic: Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun, is a five-week video based class for people raising children of any age.

The series from Parents Place of Longview takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 through March 8.

In the first week attendees will learn a technique they can use immediately to reduce whining, begging, fighting and other annoying behaviors. The second week’s topic is Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say. Week three is The Power of Choices. Week four’s topic is Lead By Example and week five’s topic is What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do.

To register or for details call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.

Event supports local businesses

A monthly Sip N Shop “bazaar” begins soon.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

The first one, a Valentine’s Sip N Shop, takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Banquet Room of The Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview. Vendors can set up starting at 8 a.m.

Starting in March, the event takes place the first Saturday of the month.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Committee looking for logo designs

Longview Centennial Committee members invite the public to submit original designs for the Longview Centennial logo for the city’s 100-year anniversary in 2023.

The logo will appear on banners, merchandise, souvenirs and on the front of a commemorative coin that will be 1.5 inches in diameter, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

The design should include Longview, 1923-2023, which is a reference to Longview being a planned city and 100 years old.

Art of historical buildings, parks, arches or whatever reminds people of the beauty and uniqueness of Longview can be included in the design.

Designs should be emailed to Arleen RM Hubble at ahubble61@gmail.com or to Reed Hadley at longviewcentury@gmail.com. They also can be mailed to P.O. Box 1035, Longview, WA 98632.

The deadline for entries is March 15.

For details, email Hubble or Hadley.

Fill up with crab, oysters and more

Seatings for the 37th Annual Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Crab and Oyster Feed are set for 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Columbia River Ranch and Cattle Company on Puget Island, 381 W. Birnie Slough Road, Cathlamet.

Tickets are $40 per person and are available at the Bank of the Pacific, 56 Main St., Cathlamet; and online at wahkiakum.us/crab.

Attendees are asked to bring their own crab-cracking tools and condiments. The menu also includes classic side dishes, homemade desserts, local beer and wines.

Money raised will benefit the Bald Eagle Days event sponsored by the Chamber, and the fireworks show.

Volunteers also are needed to help at the 5 and 7 p.m. dinners. Anyone who would like to volunteer is encouraged to call Monica at 360-795-9996 or send her an email to mbudd@wahkiaium.us.

— The Daily News

