Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Longview library accepts donations

The Longview Public Library accepts new or gently used hardcover and paperback books; media materials such as DVDs, CDs and audiobooks; and magazines.

Items should be boxed or bagged and can be dropped off at the Library Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

At this time the library cannot accept cassette tapes, computer software, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, VHS tapes, large collections of National Geographic magazines, scrapbooks (unless of historical interest) or vinyl records. Musty, moldy or water-damaged materials also are not accepted.

Books, newspapers and magazine can be deposited in the blue Lions Club paper collection box for recycling. The box is near the library’s outside book drop and Drive-Thru areas.

People are asked not to put donations in the book drop or leave them unattended outside of Drive-Thru hours.

At the donor’s request, library staff will provide receipts that can be filled out for tax purposes because the donations are tax deductible. Staff will not determine the value of the donations. Donors will need to figure out a value.