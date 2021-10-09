Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Longview library accepts donations
The Longview Public Library accepts new or gently used hardcover and paperback books; media materials such as DVDs, CDs and audiobooks; and magazines.
Items should be boxed or bagged and can be dropped off at the Library Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
At this time the library cannot accept cassette tapes, computer software, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, VHS tapes, large collections of National Geographic magazines, scrapbooks (unless of historical interest) or vinyl records. Musty, moldy or water-damaged materials also are not accepted.
Books, newspapers and magazine can be deposited in the blue Lions Club paper collection box for recycling. The box is near the library’s outside book drop and Drive-Thru areas.
People are asked not to put donations in the book drop or leave them unattended outside of Drive-Thru hours.
At the donor’s request, library staff will provide receipts that can be filled out for tax purposes because the donations are tax deductible. Staff will not determine the value of the donations. Donors will need to figure out a value.
People also can make tax deductible financial contributions to the library through GiveButter at longviewlibrary.org/friends.php.
Some donations are added to the library’s collections. What can’t be added is sold at the Friends of the Library book sales or on the Internet. Money raised goes toward programming and to buy other library materials.
Time to submit Halloween info
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News Oct. 27.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Arts, crafts fair in Ryderwood
The Ryderwood Fall 2021 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood. The theme is Christmas in October (and Halloween and Thanksgiving).
A “Grandma’s Kitchen” bake sale takes place in the building’s kitchen. Lunch will be served at the cafe across the street from the hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ryderwood is located at the end of State Route 506 at Interstate 5, Exit 59.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
— The Daily News