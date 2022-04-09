Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

April 12: noon, Container Gardening (online). Master Gardener Steve Powers explains ways to have a bountiful harvest from vegetables grown in containers.

April 19: noon, Raised Beds (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller discusses the pros and cons of using raised beds as well as location, size, materials, site preparation and soil options.

April 20: noon, Estate Planning for Farmers. Longview Attorney Jeff Petersen will discuss the best course of action when transferring a farm, ways to divide the farm among family members, along with farm and estate taxes. After his presentation will be a question and answer time.

April 26: noon, Controlling Slugs (online). Master Gardener Jen Swanson will discuss how to control slugs, bugs and other pests that eat plants along with talk about ways to control them without spraying a pesticide.

Genealogical group meets

“Eastern European Genealogy” is Pam Vestal’s topic at the April 14 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

Vestal is a professional and full-time Oregon genealogist, lecturer and writer.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and visiting. Stone’s talk starts at 7 p.m.

The public is invited. To join the meeting, send an email request to lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

Register for free family program

A free Strengthening Families program for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held via Zoom. Classes for children take place at 4 p.m. April 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, and June 1. Classes for parents take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 21 and 28, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, and June 2. Children will join the parents sessions at 7:15 p.m.

An optional orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. April 14.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun, according to a press release. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around developing skills to resist peer pressure, manage stress and build positive relationships. Parents will learn how to build an understanding of pre-teens and teens through a dozen parenting tools.

The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service.

For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at ramona.leber@cni.net by April 14.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 in the Recreation Center at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. The theme is Easter.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

Vendors are welcome to email event organizer Malone at dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Women educators offer scholarship

Members of the Chi-Cowlitz Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization of women educators, are offering a scholarship/grant-in-aid to a female high school senior in Cowlitz County who is going into the education field.

Applications for the $500 Pat Sawyer Memorial Scholarship/Grant-In-Aid are available from high school counselors and on the Chi Chapter’s website at www.dkgchiwa.weebly.com.

Complete criteria and mailing information is included on the applications, which must be returned by April 20.

For details, call Anne at 360-425-6400 or check the chapter’s website.

Buy tickets for a library fundraiser

The Friends of Woodland Library are holding a Love Your Library fundraiser for a new library from 5 to 9 p.m. April 23 at Peterson’s Red Barn, 1605 Caples Road, Woodland.

Silent and live auctions take place. Music will be provided. Appetizers, desserts and complimentary beverages will be available. The conceptual design for the new Woodland Library will be shown by Hacker Architects.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be bought online at loveyourlibrary.eventbrite.com, by paying cash at the library or mailing a check to Friends of Woodland Library, P.O. Box 894, Woodland, WA 98674.

For details about the new library building project, visit fvrl.org/ImagineWoodland.

Free shredding event April 23

A Free Shred Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at 820 12th Ave., behind the main branch of Fibre Federal Credit Union; and at the Clark County Food Bank, 6502 N.E. 47th Ave., Vancouver.

Cowlitz and Clark County credit union volunteers with help from the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions join together to offer the service to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents with personal information on them like Social Security numbers and birthdates.

Residents are invited to bring up to three 10-ream paper boxes of documents and have them shredded.

Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations for area food banks also will be accepted.

Register now for April 30 Fish In

The annual Longview Early Edition Rotary Kids Fish In event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

Children from 5 to 14 years old can participate at the event conducted by Longview Parks and Recreation, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Cowlitz County Game and Anglers club, the Mount St. Helens Bass Masters, the Coastal Conservation Association, the Lower Columbia Fly Fishers and volunteers from R.A. Long High School, according to information on the Longview Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The fishing area will be netted with more than 2,500 trout. Each child who participates will receive a rod and reel to keep, a hot dog, chips, a drink and a goodie bag.

The cost is $10 per child.

Only one parent will be allowed to accompany each participant and attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged.

Advance registration is required by visiting bit.ly/3D343DW.

Apply for CFSWW 2022 scholarships

The online application process is open for Community Foundation for Southwest Washington 2022 scholarships.

The program continues to grow as the foundation partners with people establishing their own scholarship funds or donating to existing funds like the group’s General Scholarship Fund, according to a press release from the foundation.

Deanna Green, CFSWW Scholarship Manager and Development Associate is grateful for the generosity of the donors and hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the program, notes the press release. She says scholarships provide free money for tuition that, while a key source of financial aid, is underutilized in comparison to other financial aid options.

Sallie Mae reported in its annual “How America Pays for College Report,” that scholarships were a large source of funding for students, covering 16 percent of college costs during the last academic year. Comparatively, income and savings accounted for 53 percent, while loans or borrowing represented 20 percent. Of those who did not use scholarships, 78 percent reported not having applied at all, states the press release.

“The students who don’t apply feel like their application won’t stack up to the competition or that the process is too difficult or time consuming,” Green is quoted in the press release. “The fact is that nearly half of our applicants received awards last year with an average GPA of 3.55.”

Students can apply for the Foundation’s scholarships online at cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships/. Application deadlines range through April 30.

Runners offer scholarship

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering two scholarship to high school seniors in the class of 2022 in Cowlitz County. The $500 scholarships are for students who plan to attend college or a technical/trade school. The money will be sent directly to the recipient’s student accounts at the educational institution they choose to attend.

Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least two years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishments.

Although the scholarship is not a “needs based” one, the CVR scholarship committee may consider personal and financial hardships in making its decisions, according to a press release from the group.

Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).

To receive an application, send an email to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to infor@cowlitzvalleyrunners.org. The application deadline is May 5.

Mark your calendar for KGC plant sale

Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding their Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at 7 Northlake Place, Longview.

A variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruits, vegetables, trees and shrubs will be sold along with some yard art, gift items and planters.

A large Garden on Wheels, a roll-about wooden frame on casters holding 12 grow bags complete with soil, also will be available to buy.

The club accepts cash only. Prices will be 50% off after 1 p.m.

Money raised will go to support the Lower Columbia School Gardens’ Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects throughout the community.

Gallery offers slide show of sculptures

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

Kelso, LV Kiwanis welcome guests

The Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club invites people to attend a meeting to learn about the club.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time, according to a press release from a local member.

For more than a century, Kiwanis has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy regardless of the community in which they live, according to the press release.

The local club holds several fundraisers each year to provide funds for many groups and projects including Longview’s Early Head Start, the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy, Luggage of Love, the Children’s Discovery Museum, the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Reading Is Fundamental, Relay for Life, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Salvation Army food bank, Community House, Parents Place and Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital among others. The group also provides money for scholarships for local high school seniors.

The club meets at noon Thursdays at the Kelso Senior Center. People interested in leaning about the Kelso Longview Kiwanis Club are asked to call or email Gregory Hannon at 360-423-0358, ghannon49@msn.com.

AFA expands hotline hours

The hours of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hotline have been expanded to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.

Staffed by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, the helpline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time.

People can call 866-232-8484, visit the AFA website at www.alzfdn.org and click on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner of the page, or send a text message to 646-586-5283.

Topics the AFA Helpline can help people with include:

Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses.

What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses.

How to speak with someone about memory problems.

Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness.

Building a care team and support network.

Self-care for caregivers.

Finding local caregiving support services.

Handling behavioral changes.

Navigating communication among family members.

Brain health and wellness information.

— The Daily News

