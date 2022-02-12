Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Fill up with crab, oysters and more

Seatings for the 37th Annual Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce Crab and Oyster Feed are set for 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Columbia River Ranch and Cattle Company on Puget Island, 381 W. Birnie Slough Road, Cathlamet.

Tickets are $40 per person and are available at the Bank of the Pacific, 56 Main St., Cathlamet; and online at wahkiakum.us/crab.

Attendees are asked to bring their own crab-cracking tools and condiments. The menu also includes classic side dishes, homemade desserts, local beer and wines.

Money raised will benefit the Bald Eagle Days event sponsored by the Chamber, and the fireworks show.

Volunteers also are needed to help at the 5 and 7 p.m. dinners. Anyone who would like to volunteer is encouraged to call Monica at 360-795-9996 or send her an email to mbudd@wahkiaium.us.

SCORE offers free webinar

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinar in February.

Feb. 22: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Investments for Small Business. Learn about investment opportunities, balance and diversification. Roundtable discussion where business owners can ask questions benefitting their long-term objectives. To register, visit bit.ly/34kaOnt or vancouver.score.org

.

Sign up for driver course

Virtual Smart Driver classes have been scheduled by the Washington State AARP organization.

State residents may be eligible to get a discount on their auto insurance by successfully completing the course.

Classes will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon March 8, 10, 15 and 17.

People can register online at aarp.event.com/DSVirtual, search for a course in Washington and scroll to find a date that fits their schedules. People also can register by calling an AARP Virtual Smart Driver Team member at 425-830-1409 or by sending an email to aarpwashingtondriversafety@gmail.com.

AFA scholarships are available

High school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

Seniors impacted by the disease can win up to $5,000 for college by submitting a maximum 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their families and/or their communities through their experiences with the disease.

Essays can be submitted online at alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. The entry deadline is March 1.

Prizes are $5,000 for first place, $3,500 for second place, $2,500 for third place, $1,500 for fourth place, $1,000 for fifth place, and between $400 and $750 for honorable mentions.

Since the program began, more than $350,000 in college scholarships have been awarded, according to an AFA press release. The foundation has been able to provide the scholarship money with generous support of charitable donors, notes the release.

Reserve spot at retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The retreat centers have been closed since March 2020 because of COVID-19. The centers officially reopen May 27. All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

LV Public Library launches BingePass

The Longview Public Library has introduced BingePass, a way to explore online content.

People can get unlimited streaming for seven days with a “single borrow,” according to information from the City of Longview.

Residents can update or get the Hoopla app from Google Play or the App Store, tap the “More” button in the bottom navigation to view the Hoopla BingePass. Available BingePasses include Hoopla magazines (current issues of more than 50 popular magazines) and The Great Courses videos.

Additional collections will be added this year.

To browse what’s available, visit hoopladigital.com/browse/binge.

Join Republican women’s club

Members of the Cowlitz County Republican Women’s Club extend an invitation to join the club and help members educate, advocate and build the base of Republican women countywide.

The group’s primary goal is the election of Republican candidates. They invite candidates to speak at their monthly meetings, donate money and volunteer time to their campaigns. They also are active in local community service: donating items to the women’s shelter, care packages to Lewis McCord Air Force Base, books to homeschoolers, and much more.

To learn about the group, visit www.facebook.com/CCRepublicanwomen.com or send an email to cowiltzrepublicanwomen@yahoo.com.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.