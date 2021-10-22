 Skip to main content
Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Submit Halloween info by today

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Today is the bazaar deadline

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

— The Daily News

Soldier — Diane Lenore, 76, of Longview, died Oct. 14 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Baker — Toni Marie, 49, of Kelso, died Sept. 16 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home

Curtis — Shirley Kathleen, 76, of Woodland, died Oct. 6 at the Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Fore — Rosezella, 91, of Longview, died Oct. 15 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial…

Guitteau — John William, 65, of Longview, died Oct. 8 at Oregon Health Science University hospital. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

