Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Sign up to be a Master Gardener

Master Gardener volunteer training takes place once a week on Fridays from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Jan. 28 through June 3.

Anyone who enjoys gardening can receive 90 hours of training on all aspects of gardening from edible and ornamental plants to composting and environmental issues, and from plant health care to problem identification and management.

People interested in becoming a Master Gardener are invited to attend a free orientation to learn about the program expectations, training schedule and costs. Applications will be provided and questions answered at the session.

Sessions take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 via Zoom, from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7 in person and from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21 in person.

Only one session is required. People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, ext. 3 to register.

Create art from books

A set of Altered Book Workshops with Laurel Michaels from the Broadway Gallery take place in the work room of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

People of all ages are invited to make altered books for a fundraiser to be held in April.

At the workshops, attendees will learn how to create works of art out of used books. Some materials will be provided, including books to alter. The workshops take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17. People can sign up for the workshops at the main check out deck at the library beginning Jan. 3.

— The Daily News

