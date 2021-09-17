 Skip to main content
Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.
Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Gardeners offer online workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

Sept. 22

  • : 6 p.m., The Truth and Myths About Spiders; Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss Pacific Northwest spiders and dispel many long-held myths, including the myth about the hobo spider. She also will explain how to make homes less welcoming to spiders.

Sept. 28

  • : noon, How to Run a Successful Meeting; Extension Agent Gary Fredricks will give tips on how to run an efficient and effective meeting. He will offer tips to prepare before the meeting to avoid difficulties, methods to avoid possible problems encountered during the meeting, techniques to reduce the length of the meeting and how to avoid and manage conflict.

Sept. 29

  • : 6 p.m., Putting Your Garden To Bed; Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain the steps to “put the garden to bed” for the fall. He also will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s successful crops.

Bazaar forms are available

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

— The Daily News

Jenkins — Jerry Allen, 79, of Longview, died Sept. 8 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Booi — Patricia Ann, 71 of Longview, died Sept. 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Bateman — Rebecca E., 94, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 4. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Brown — Janet, 71, of La Center, died Sept. 13 at Ray Hickey Hospice House, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Clark — Linda M., 73, of Woodland, died Sept. 3 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. 

