Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Sept. 29

: 6 p.m., Putting Your Garden To Bed; Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain the steps to “put the garden to bed” for the fall. He also will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s successful crops.

Bazaar forms are available

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

— The Daily News

