Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing needed for grade schoolers

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting new coats, hats, gloves, socks and underwear for grade-school students who need them.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to make arrangements to either drop off the items or have them picked up.

SCORE offers free webinars

SCORE, a nonprofit organization, provides free and confidential business mentoring services to prospective and established small business owners in the United States.

SCORE of Vancouver is offering the following webinars.

Dec. 4: 10-11:30 a.m., Small Business Succession Planning. Understand the steps t planning for the eventual transfer of a business, including knowing the value of the business, choosing and preparing the appropriate successor, and having everything in writing. To register, visit conta.cc/3jKopt0 or vancouver.score.org

.

Dec. 8: 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Best Accounting Software Choices for You. Learn about accounting software options from information in a straightforward and unbiased presentation. To register, visit conta.cc/3Gvsz1C or vancouver.score.org

.

Dec. 9: 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., Commercial Loan Readiness. Learn about the “Six C’s” of credit — standard banking tests of creditworthiness — and get the tools to assess your business as a banker would. Learn about different types of loans available for specific needs. To register, visit conta.cc/3mhlJF8 or vancouver.score.org

.

MM class of 1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761

Apply for a tourism grant

The deadline for applying for 2020 Cowlitz County Tourism grants is Dec. 10.

The program is designed to help events that are held that attempt to attract more visitors to the county and to increase overnight stays.

Up to $50,000 is available in the program for events scheduled in 2022.

Applications are available at visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137.

According to a press release, higher priority will be placed on new events or events whose business model has changed to attract more overnight stays.

Groups will be notified if they receive funds by Jan. 7.

For details, call the above phone number or email smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

— The Daily News

